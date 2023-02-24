Erik Brady Erik Brady has more than 50 years in newspapers as a paperboy for The Buffalo Evening News, a sports columnist for The Courier-Express and sports reporter for USA Today, where he retired as the last member of the national newspaper’s founding generation. Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was growing up in the Town of Tonawanda, we had a black-and-white kitchen floor. This was the 1960s – and not until the 1990s did I find out why it had looked like that.

Thank Johannes Vermeer.

The Dutch painter was born almost 400 years ago, and this month, in Amsterdam, the largest-ever Vermeer exhibition opened at the Rijksmuseum. The exhibit has 28 of the 35 or so Vermeer works that are known to exist. (Attribution on some is uncertain, so the precise number is hard to say.)

As it happens, 11 of Vermeer’s domestic interiors feature floors of black-and-white tile. And that, it turns out, is why our own domestic interior, on Deerhurst Park Boulevard, had a kitchen floor colored in blocks of black and white: Our mother had chosen her flooring to look as if we lived in a 17th-century oil painting.

I came to discover all this in the mid-1990s. That’s when I attended a dinner-auction, in Washington, for Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. (My wife, Carol Stevens, a former metro columnist for the Courier-Express, was writing stories for Washingtonian magazine at the time, and we were invited to sit at the magazine’s table.) Among the items up for auction was a private tour of the Vermeer exhibit that was soon to open at the National Gallery of Art. We bid $175, and won.

Time-stamped tickets for the show were free. So why pay? Well, it included lunch for four and a guided tour of 20 of Vermeer’s masterworks, the most ever put together in one place. (Until now.) I knew how much my mother loved Vermeer, and the auction was for a good cause. We would learn later what a bargain we got.

Our tour took place a day or two before the exhibition opened. Our mother, Mary Eileen Larson Brady, flew down from Buffalo; we also invited her friend Karl Krombein, a Buffalo native who was a renowned entomologist at the Smithsonian Institution. (Nearly 90 species of insects around the world are named for him, according to his 2005 obituary in the Washington Post.)

On the tour, our mother told the guide that Vermeer’s floors had inspired her own. I had never known this. And, well, it floored me.

The exhibition opened to the public on Nov. 12, 1995. Two days later, the federal government was shut down in a showdown between Republicans in Congress and President Bill Clinton. The exhibition closed for a week, until the government reopened. Then, on Dec. 16, the government shut down again – and so did the exhibit. It reopened, with private funds, two days after Christmas. By then, pent-up demand had exhausted all of the available advance passes, and the lines for daily passes grew longer every day.

The exhibit closed on Feb. 11 (having missed 19 days) so it could move to its other scheduled stop, at The Hague, in the Netherlands. I wish we could have taken our mother there, too. “The Milkmaid” was her favorite Vermeer. It was not seen in Washington but was included in the exhibition overseas.

That painting stands just 18 inches tall yet is given its own room in the Rijksmuseum. Other Vermeer paintings are better known. (“Girl With a Pearl Earring” is celebrated in popular culture in a 1999 novel and a 2003 movie starring Scarlett Johansson.) But the New York Times art critic Jason Farago, in his review of the new exhibition, writes: “In ‘The Milkmaid,’ liquid becomes life in a transubstantiation to rival water becoming wine.”

The mood of the painting is “heroic,” according to the Vermeer scholar Arthur K. Wheelock Jr., who wrote this in the catalogue for the exhibition in Washington: “As she stands pouring milk into an earthenware bowl in the corner of a simple, unadorned room, the kitchen maid conveys a physical and moral presence unequaled by any other figure in Dutch art. … Her stature is enhanced by the wholesomeness of the endeavor: the providing of life-sustaining food.”

Small wonder that our mother loved this painting best: Milk was a big part of her family life. Her father, the nation’s first dairy czar, was director of the American Milk Supply in Belgium and northern France during and after World War I. (He provided life-sustaining food, too.) Later he ran dairies in Buffalo: Wheat’s and Sealtest. She majored in dairy science at Cornell University, and once headed the home service department of the Whiting Milk Company, in Boston. Maybe she saw something of herself in the painting of a woman pouring milk lovingly by the light of a nearby window.

Our mother always loved the luminous light in Vermeer’s masterpieces. Gregor J.M. Weber, head of fine arts at the Rijksmuseum, spells out how the artist did it in “Johannes Vermeer: Faith, Light, and Reflection,” a new book issued in conjunction with the new exhibition.

Vermeer was born into a Calvinist family but converted to Catholicism when he married a Catholic woman. Their home, in Delft, was next door to a Jesuit mission. And Weber posits that Dutch Jesuits introduced Vermeer to the camera obscura. The technique involves a darkened room into which an outside image can be projected though a pinhole lens. The Jesuits, Weber writes, “regarded the camera obscura as a tool for the observation of God’s light.”

This sheds new light on Vermeer’s light – and our mother’s love of it. Our father was in Jesuit education for 50 years: eight as a student at Canisius High School and College, 42 as a teacher at the college. She is buried next to him at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in the Town of Tonawanda. We lost her, in 2012, at 98.

Now, as the world appreciates anew the genius of Vermeer, I like to think of her at the center of one of his paintings. She is pouring milk in our old kitchen. The mood is heroic. The floor is black and white.

And she is bathed in divine light.