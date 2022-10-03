Erik Brady: How did Caitlyn MacInnis get from Fort Erie to Niagara-on-the-Lake? Practice, practice, practice

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. — You’ve gotta have heart, as the song says. Miles and miles and miles of heart.

How many miles, exactly? Well, in the case of Caitlyn MacInnis, make it 36. That’s the length of the Niagara River from where it begins, near her childhood home in Fort Erie, to where it ends, in this lovely little theater town.

It is another 36 miles over Lake Ontario to Toronto, home of the Blue Jays, who are her favorite team. And like any true-blue Blue Jays fan, she hates the New York Yankees.

Such sentiment is helpful in her role as a ballplayer for the Washington Senators of the 1950s in the Shaw Festival’s damnably good revival of “Damn Yankees,” which runs through Oct. 9. It is a musical with miles and miles of you know what.

That a woman – or someone who presents as one – is playing a male ballplayer is not a plot point in the show; it is just the gender version of colorblind casting. Some audience members might even fail to notice that one of the Senators players is not a man until she takes her bow in the curtain call — and curtsies.

“It is just a little nod at the end to let you know that not everything is as it seems,” she says.

It’s important to note that MacInnis' preferred pronouns are she/her or they/them. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll use she/her here, though with the understanding that life’s complexities are rarely so simple. Case in point: Her pronouns onstage in “Damn Yankees” are he/him.

“I was not cast as a female-presenting person,” MacInnis says. She is, instead, just one of the guys — a member of the ensemble of Senators who serve as the musical’s ballplaying Greek chorus.

Brian Hill, the director, asked at the first rehearsal if any of the actors had played ball. Given her 10 years as a softball player, MacInnis raised her hand. Few others did, as she recalls.

“You have to understand,” she says, “a lot of the guys in musical theater never played baseball in their lives.”

So it fell to MacInnis to explain some of the baseball terms that are integral to the show. (In case you have never seen it, the musical is a Faustian take on our national — or international, in this case — pastime: Joe Hardy is a Washington fan who sells his soul for a chance to help his beloved Senators beat those damn Yankees.)

MacInnis, 22, is in her first season at Shaw. She says she fell in love with performing at the age of 3 through dance. Then, at 12, her parents took her to “Ragtime” at the Shaw Festival, where she saw Black representation onstage.

“I was this little Black girl from a small town,” MacInnis says. “And that’s when I thought, ‘I can do this.’ ”

She attended French-immersion schools in Port Colborne and Welland and took courses in the performing arts at Sheridan College, in Oakville. She auditioned for a place in this season’s company at the Shaw Festival while still a senior in college.

MacInnis is also a member of the ensemble in “Chitra,” a one-act play that runs through Oct. 8. It is a century-old drama about gender politics by the Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore. The title character is a warrior princess who has been raised as a boy.

Kimberly Rampersad, director of “Chitra,” told the Niagara-on-the-Lake Local: “I hope with people’s awareness they can see that every human being has aspects of femininity and masculinity in them. It’s not about gender. It’s about the human experience.”

(Rampersad, associate artistic director of the Shaw Festival, plays Lola, the devil’s associate, in “Damn Yankees” — which is about the supernatural experience.)

MacInnis is unusual among the troupe of performers at the Shaw this season both as someone who is just out of college and someone who grew up in Greater Niagara. She loves that her parents and friends get to come and see her at Shaw.

She also loves that in the course of a day she can go from the India of antiquity to the Washington of mid-20th-century America: “From one world to a completely opposite one in just a few hours.”

As it happens, MacInnis is not only a fan of the Blue Jays but also of their farm team, the Buffalo Bisons. She and her mother have, over the years, often joined some of their American friends for Bisons games. Sometimes they have a pregame meal at Chef’s, her favorite stateside restaurant.

“Buffalo and Fort Erie,” Caitlyn says. “We are two sides of the same coin.”

Coins have two sides. Gender, sometimes, has more.