Erik Brady: Before he was Capt. von Trapp and after, Plummer thrilled audiences at Stratford

Plummer famously hated the sentimentality of “The Sound of Music,” which he called The Sound of Mucus, though he forged a lifelong friendship with his co-star, Julie Andrews. Working with her, he said, was like “getting hit over the head with a valentine.”

It is not the sort of thing that was said of him. He was charming – “Where have you been all of my life?” he asked his Oscar when he won an Academy Award for best supporting actor (in “Beginners”) at the age of 82, which made him the oldest actor to win one – but he could be arrogant and crude as well, as the Times obit makes clear.

Cyrano, too, could be like that. The play begins with his pique at an actor for the sin of acting poorly – Plummer could relate – and ends with his assassination after he refuses to stop his stinging public criticism of powerful people.

The play revolves around Roxanne’s love for the handsome Christian, Cyrano’s fellow guardsman who woos her with words that originate in Cyrano’s soul. Christian dies in battle, and years later, as Cyrano is dying on his weekly visit to the cloistered Roxanne, she learns the bitter truth that she has lost her love twice.