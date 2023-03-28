Dear Buffalo,

Hello. I’m David, Michelangelo’s man of marble.

Versions of me are everywhere – including, of course, here in Buffalo. If you’ve ever driven on the Scajaquada Expressway, chances are you’ve seen me.

All of me.

Look, it isn’t easy standing around stark naked through 120 years of Buffalo weather. This is why, over the years, my midwinter night’s dreams have often drifted to salubrious Florida breezes. But no more! Braving blizzards in Buffalo is no walk in Delaware Park, but it sure beats the indignity of being called pornographic by parents in the Sunshine State.

Perhaps you heard about the principal of a public charter school in Tallahassee who resigned under pressure this month after some parents complained about an image of me used in a sixth grade lesson on High Renaissance art. Well, how can you teach that without me? I’m the premier exemplar, if I do say so myself.

“The Simpsons” aired an episode in 1990 that anticipated this sort of silliness: Protesting parents griped that my statue “graphically portrays parts of the human body which, practical as they may be, are evil.” Kent Brockman, the show’s simpleton TV anchor, asked: “Is it a masterpiece, or just some guy with his pants down?”

Oh, I’m a masterpiece, alright. Michelangelo carved me out of marble more than 500 years ago. The original me is on display in Florence, Italy. Replicas are found around the world. The me in Buffalo, though, is much more than mere replica. I am an exact copy – one of only three full-size bronze castings taken from the original.

One is in Italy. One is in Denmark. And one is on a hill overlooking Hoyt Lake.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Thank Andrew Langdon for that. He was president of the Buffalo History Museum, as it is now known, at the turn of the 20th century. While on a business trip to Paris, in 1903, he bought a bronze me that had been exhibited at the Paris Exposition of 1900, where it won the grand prize in its class. And then he had me transported from that City of Light to this one – an Old Testament hero for the New World.

Buffalo has been my home ever since. I feel as if I’m a suitable symbol for our underdog sports teams. Let Gotham be Goliath, and Buffalo be giant killers. (Our day is coming. You can borrow my slingshot.)

I only ever had one grievance with Buffalo: By the time of my dedication, circa 1905, I was actually outfitted with … a fig leaf.

Langdon should have known better. His cousin Olivia was the wife of Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, who decades earlier had castigated fig leaves on statuary as a “sham and ostentatious symbol of modesty.”

In “A Tramp Abroad,” Twain’s 1880 travel book, he mentioned the statues of antiquity in Rome and Florence that “had stood in innocent nakedness for ages” but were all fig-leaved now. “Yes, every one of them. Nobody noticed their nakedness before, perhaps; nobody can help noticing now, the fig leaf makes it so conspicuous.”

That means Buffalo was hardly first to fuss with a fig frond. Queen Victoria, in the 1850s, asked a London museum with a replica of me to cover my private parts on her public visits. This was accomplished with a removable fig leaf. Really.

She can be forgiven her Victorian attitudes, seeing as how they are named for her. Hey, Florida, what’s your excuse?

Better to be in the buff in Buffalo than trivialized in Tallahassee.

And that’s the naked truth.

Forever yours,

David