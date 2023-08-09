Glenn Coles, vice president of market and promotions for Drumwork Music who helped brainstorm the initial idea of the festival, said the August dates were chosen due to their proximity to Aug. 14, which Mayor Byron Brown deemed “Conway the Machine” Day two years ago.

“[Conway’s] idea was maybe instead of just giving back the normal way that everyone else is doing by donating money, let’s try to put smiles on people’s faces and give them a memorable moment,” said Coles, who is also known as DJ Kholes. “He wants to give Buffalo and Western New York the biggest, over-the-top concert there can be.”

Here's a look at the three-day event.

Drumwork Fest Comedy Jam, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Town Ballroom (681 S. Main St.). Conway hosts the comedy showcase that features rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris’ HaHa Mafia with comedians Kelly “K-Dubb” Walker from MTV’s Wildin’ Out, Marshall Brandon and “HaHa Mafia’s First Lady” Erica Duchess. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is 18 and older. Tickets are $40-$75 (townballroom.com, Doris Records).

"Shay Day 5 on 5," 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at McCarthy Park (304 E. Amherst St.). This community memorial basketball tournament is organized by RC Enterprises and Shamara Robinson, the daughter of the late Griselda-partial founder DJ Shay. The tournament will feature vendors and local talent with the chance to win cash prizes. “Drumwork Fest Auditions” will be held during the tournament, with audition entry-fee proceeds going to Conway Cares. The winner will have the opportunity to perform at Drumwork Fest 2023 on Aug. 13.

Drumwork Music Fest concert, 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Lakeside Event Lawn at the Outer Harbor. (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). The major event of the festival, the concert features performances by Conway and Griselda co-founder Westside Gunn, along with trap pioneer and Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, Yonkers-born platinum-earning rapper Jadakiss and the multiplatinum Queens-to-Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid. Other performers include Drumwork Music Group artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius (pronounced love the genius). Confirmed DJ sets include New York City’s Hot 97 radio personality DJ C Lo and former 93.7 WBLK radio personality DJ Wire.