The two musicals that opened in town this week are actually three, and they cover a wide expanse of musical theater territory.

“Disaster” by MusicalFare is a brash and disarming burlesque of 1970s disaster movies; but the doubly named “Romance/Romance” from O'Connell & Company is two musicals in one.

The first, “The Little Comedy” is an operetta set in 19th century Vienna based on an Arthur Schnitzler story. The second, “Summer Share,” is a 20th century update of a Jules Renard story, updated to the Hamptons of the 1980s. The same cast appears in both.

The show, with book and lyrics by Barry Harman and music by Keith Herrmann, was a phenomenon back in 1987, moving from off-off-Broadway to Broadway and making a star of Alison Fraser, who stole the show as Josefine in Act 1 and as Monica in Act 2. Her co-star, Scott Bakula did quite well for himself, too.

The stars of the O’Connell & Company production, now onstage at Shea’s Smith Theatre, are Bobby Cooke and Jenn Stafford who navigate the two stories with winning charm and polish.

“The Little Comedy” challenges them to portray two Viennese socialites, bored with their wealth and their numerous romantic conquests. Each sets out to find true love by pretending to be working class, only to find each other.

In “Summer Share,” they play best friends, married to other people, who find themselves crossing the boundary of a platonic relationship.

While the first play is, arguably, the more enchanting, the contrast between the two is highly appealing, and the entire cast is excellent.

Cooke and Stafford are joined by Thomas Evans and Gretchen Didio, who play masked dancers in the first half, and the uneasy spouses in Act 2, offering fine dancing and expert clowning to the festivities.

Lisa Ludwig has directed a brisk moving and always engaging evening with a steady hand; the sometimes elegant and sometimes witty choreography is by Julia Murphy.

