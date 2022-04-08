Dinner, theater and a good laugh with 'The Love List' at Desiderio's

Good company, a good meal and a good laugh. There are no better post-Covid palette cleansers than those, and they work even better when taken all together.

With that in mind, Jay Desiderio took a hard look around to find just the right comedy for his spring show at Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, and he nailed it with “The Love List.”

Smartly written, keenly observant and racy without being raunchy, this tale of romance-by-the-numbers is escapism of the best kind. I must admit that, before seeing “The Love List,” I was unfamiliar with the work of Canadian playwright Norm Foster, which is embarrassing since he’s written more than 65 plays and is the most produced playwright in the history of Canada, according to his bio. (He's called the "Canadian Neil Simon.)

Let’s also say that, after seeing Desiderio’s sparkling production, we plan on finding more Foster shows. (For starters, there is an annual Foster Festival in St. Catharines, Ont.)

But first, back to Cheektowaga – the “Gateway to Depew,” as Desiderio says – and the story of longtime best friends Bill and Leon, and a misguided search for perfection. Bill (Jeremy Kreuzer) is a tightly wound statistician who lives alone in an apartment piled with papers and files. To loosen him up, Leon (Elliot Fox), a gregarious novelist, signs Bill up for the Got a Match? dating service. All Bill has to do is make a list – a “Love List” – of the qualities he wants most in a mate, ranked from 1 to 10.

As Bill and Leon banter about what is most important, Kreuzer and Fox play up the differences between these best buds with a farcical ferocity. Foster’s dialogue demands a nimble touch for the laugh lines to land, and these two never stumble.

With the list in place, the action shifts to “be careful what you wish for” territory with the unexplained arrival of Justine (Suzie Hibbard). While a baffled Bill vacillates between confusion and curiosity, Justine settles in as the answer to his prayers.

Bill’s living room is now where, literally and theatrically, the magic happens. Hibbard has no trouble keeping up with her counterparts in the subsequent virtuoso display of comic timing, cheeky action and romantic mystery.

To give more details might give away too much. Instead, a brief word about the preshow dinner. Entrée choices include pastas, seafood and meat dishes. We ordered salmon, served on a bed of greens and fluffy lemon risotto, and the wild mushroom ravioli, a full plate topped with more mushrooms and cloves of roasted garlic. Drinks, like the show’s summery special, a Love Potion No. 9 cocktail, are extra.

With a nice crowd of people sharing dinner and a show, the entire evening had a sort of celebratory quality, almost like a happy wedding. It left us to wonder why there aren’t more dinner theaters around, and thankful that we have this one.

Theater review

"The Love Line"

4 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, through May 8. Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and some Wednesdays. Full schedule is at mybobbyjs.com. For evening performances, dinner is at 6 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. For matinees, dinner is at 1 p.m., show is at 2:30 p.m. Ticket price ($58-$68) includes full dinner; for reservations call 395-3207.

