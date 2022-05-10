'Damn Yankees' is devilishly fun at O’Connell & Company

The O’Connell & Company production of the 1955 musical “Damn Yankees” is irrepressibly energetic and delightfully entertaining. This is a retelling of the Faust story, wherein an ardent fan of the Washington Senators baseball club will sell his soul to the devil in exchange for seeing his team beat those damn Yankees.

“Damn Yankees” is one of those shows from the Golden Age of American musicals for which the term “triple threat” was invented. These are performers who can sing, dance and act with seemingly limitless talent. In the case of “Damn Yankees,” the triple threat was Broadway legend Gwen Verdon, whose singular talent as an actor, singer, and especially dancer, defined the role of the alluring Lola, the woman deployed by the devil to keep ball player “Joe Hardy” from backing out of his evil deal.

Directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, the cast at O’Connell & Company is a mix of seasoned professionals who anchor the production, with early professionals and impassioned amateurs filling in the contours. The formula works remarkably well. This is the plan that allowed the company to pull off “A Chorus Line” in October, and a method that proves classic American book musicals, with their large casts and huge demands for talent, can be produced effectively on modest budgets.

This production pulls on numerous old-fashioned theater techniques, including follow spots and scenes performed in front of the curtain while scene changes are taking place behind it. We can hear the distant rumbling of sets rolling on casters, which only serves to heighten our theatrical pleasure and sense that magic is being manufactured before our eyes. Set design is by Matt Myers. Costumes are by Sara Jo Kukulka.

Filling Gwen Verdon’s shoes is Aimée Walker, the same performer who was required to fill the shoes of Donna McKechnie as Cassie in O’Connell & Company’s “A Chorus Line.” Here, she is called upon to re-create, step for step and gesture for gesture, some of Broadway’s most iconic choreography, fashioned specifically for the super-human physicality of Verdon in collaboration with Bob Fosse. Remarkable to say, she does a credible job, and still imbues the character with her own personality and 21st-century sensibility.

Her “Whatever Lola Wants,” is playfully appealing. Her “Who’s Got the Pain,” in which she is partnered by Daniel Pieffer, a dancer of impressive grace and exactness, is terrific. Triple threats come in various measures of the three required ingredients, and the Walker formula is pretty wonderful.

Kevin Deese gives a substantial and likeable performance as ballplayer Joe Hardy, a man of integrity, whose devotion to his team nonetheless inspires him to abandon his wife without explanation and make a pact with the devil. Folks in a sports town like ours can probably understand that. Deese has a strong voice and appealing stage presence, and fills the bill for a leading man admirably.

That devil, in the person of Mr. Applegate, is played by Kris Bartolomeo, who gives a fiercely unbridled performance, taking no prisoners while mugging, gesticulating, and basically chewing the scenery with notably precise stage technique. When playing the devil, why indulge in subtlety?

Colleen Pine is terrific as ambitious newspaper reporter Gloria Thorpe, who gets to lead the showstopping “Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, Mo” number.

Michael Galante plays Joe Boyd, the man who is transformed into Joe Hardy through devilish hocus pocus. Meg, the wife he will abandon, is played by Katy Miner. Their interactions are charming, and their duets are wonderfully affecting.

Sara Jo Kukulka and Sára Kovácsi play the baseball obsessed Miller sisters, with amiable comic flair.

I have seldom, if ever, seen such a strong male chorus locally. These young lads in baseball uniforms belt out the songs and glide through the dances with perfection.

Great praise to Bucheker for his direction and staging of the musical numbers, giving a beloved American musical classic a handsome outing.

Theater review

"Damn Yankees”

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Presented by O’Connell & Company at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons (3200 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda). Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through May 15. Tickets are $26 - $35 (848-0800, info@oconnellandcompany.com).

