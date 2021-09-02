 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre: New name, renovated space and original musical revue
0 comments

D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre: New name, renovated space and original musical revue

Support this work for $1 a month
Kavinoky Theatre (copy)

New seats and paint are among the renovations completed this year inside the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

A new name and a face-lift welcomes patrons back to the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre. After completing a multiphase renovation during the shutdown, the space now boasts new chandeliers, seats, paint and a state-of-the-art sound system.

“Not only will our patrons be coming into the theater for the first time in 18 months, they’ll be walking into what looks like a brand new theater," said Executive Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell. It's "a double whammy.” 

The season kicks off with “From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music,” an original musical revue written and conceived by O'Donnell that was inspired by her relationship with the genre.

Chandeliers with a history (copy) Kavinoky

Two chandeliers from the D'Youville College president's office were relocated inside the Kavinoky Theatre. More than 700 crystals were removed, soaked, scrubbed and restrung during the restoration process.

“I like to say it’s part-concert, part-history lesson,” said O’Donnell, who found her inspiration in the progressiveness of female country artists’ songs from 1950 to present day. “I couldn’t believe the topics they were talking about,” O’Donnell said, citing movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too. “This is not the country music I ever thought of.”

Kavinoky's 2021-2022 season also includes three previously announced plays, the unnerving “The Woman in Black,” classic “Pride & Prejudice” and visceral “People, Places, & Things,” along with the addition of the comedy "The Lifespan of a Fact.”

“Our patrons were really looking forward to those shows because they had been announced,” O'Donnell said. “I really wanted to use the same actors, designers and directors, because people in the arts are some of the people that were hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Loraine O'Donnell, executive artistic director of Kavinoky Theatre, describes how the theater took advantage of the statewide Covid-19 theater closure to do a total renovation of the historic space on the D'Youville College campus.

“Lifespan,” however, was on O’Donnell’s radar pre-pandemic. “It’s all about the line between truth and creative license. I think it’s going to be very topical for years to come,” she said. “Not knowing what the Covid protocols were going to be, it’s only three characters, as well.”

O’Donnell is most looking forward to bringing back the sense of community that live performance unfailingly brings. “It’s not that I’m excited to see theater, actors onstage, I’m excited to watch the people in the seats watching theater, to remember what that’s like, to remember what that experience is and how it affects the person sitting next to you,” O'Donnell said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Kavinoky Theatre (copy) crest

The crest on the front doors of the newly renovated D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre.

D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

320 Porter Ave. (D’Youville College)

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $45 (829-7668, kavinokytheatre.com). Proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours is required. Masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.

“From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music,” Sept. 10-Oct. 3: An original musical revue written by artistic director Loraine O’Donnell about the stories and struggles of female country artists.

The Woman in Black,” Oct. 29-Nov. 21: In one of London’s longest-running West End plays, a woman dressed in black haunts a city with tragic results.

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” Jan. 7-30: A famed essayist is put to the test when a fact-checker finds most of his groundbreaking story is fabricated in this topical comedy.

“Pride & Prejudice,” March 4 to 27: Compressing the iconic novel by Jane Austen into a two-act play, Kate Hamill breathes new life into the classic “will they or won’t they” love story.

“People, Places, & Things,” April 29 to May 22: Dramatic play gives audiences a look at addiction and recovery from the inside, following Emma’s 12-step journey.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Getting ready for 'Frozen' at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News