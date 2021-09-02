D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre: New name, renovated space and original musical revue

“Our patrons were really looking forward to those shows because they had been announced,” O'Donnell said. “I really wanted to use the same actors, designers and directors, because people in the arts are some of the people that were hit hardest by the pandemic.”

“Lifespan,” however, was on O’Donnell’s radar pre-pandemic. “It’s all about the line between truth and creative license. I think it’s going to be very topical for years to come,” she said. “Not knowing what the Covid protocols were going to be, it’s only three characters, as well.”

O’Donnell is most looking forward to bringing back the sense of community that live performance unfailingly brings. “It’s not that I’m excited to see theater, actors onstage, I’m excited to watch the people in the seats watching theater, to remember what that’s like, to remember what that experience is and how it affects the person sitting next to you,” O'Donnell said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

320 Porter Ave. (D’Youville College)