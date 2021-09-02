D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre: New name, renovated space and original musical revue

A new name and a face-lift welcomes patrons back to the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre. After completing a multiphase renovation during the shutdown, the space now boasts new chandeliers, seats, paint and a state-of-the-art sound system.
“Not only will our patrons be coming into the theater for the first time in 18 months, they’ll be walking into what looks like a brand new theater," said Executive Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell. It's "a double whammy.”
The season kicks off with “From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music,” an original musical revue written and conceived by O'Donnell that was inspired by her relationship with the genre.
“I like to say it’s part-concert, part-history lesson,” said O’Donnell, who found her inspiration in the progressiveness of female country artists’ songs from 1950 to present day. “I couldn’t believe the topics they were talking about,” O’Donnell said, citing movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too. “This is not the country music I ever thought of.”
Kavinoky's 2021-2022 season also includes three previously announced plays, the unnerving “The Woman in Black,” classic “Pride & Prejudice” and visceral “People, Places, & Things,” along with the addition of the comedy "The Lifespan of a Fact.”
“Our patrons were really looking forward to those shows because they had been announced,” O'Donnell said. “I really wanted to use the same actors, designers and directors, because people in the arts are some of the people that were hit hardest by the pandemic.”
“Lifespan,” however, was on O’Donnell’s radar pre-pandemic. “It’s all about the line between truth and creative license. I think it’s going to be very topical for years to come,” she said. “Not knowing what the Covid protocols were going to be, it’s only three characters, as well.”
O’Donnell is most looking forward to bringing back the sense of community that live performance unfailingly brings. “It’s not that I’m excited to see theater, actors onstage, I’m excited to watch the people in the seats watching theater, to remember what that’s like, to remember what that experience is and how it affects the person sitting next to you,” O'Donnell said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”
320 Porter Ave. (D’Youville College)
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $45 (829-7668, kavinokytheatre.com). Proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours is required. Masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.
“From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music,” Sept. 10-Oct. 3: An original musical revue written by artistic director Loraine O’Donnell about the stories and struggles of female country artists.
“The Woman in Black,” Oct. 29-Nov. 21: In one of London’s longest-running West End plays, a woman dressed in black haunts a city with tragic results.
“The Lifespan of a Fact,” Jan. 7-30: A famed essayist is put to the test when a fact-checker finds most of his groundbreaking story is fabricated in this topical comedy.
“Pride & Prejudice,” March 4 to 27: Compressing the iconic novel by Jane Austen into a two-act play, Kate Hamill breathes new life into the classic “will they or won’t they” love story.
“People, Places, & Things,” April 29 to May 22: Dramatic play gives audiences a look at addiction and recovery from the inside, following Emma’s 12-step journey.