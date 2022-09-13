Curtain Up! and beyond: What plays are opening the 2022-23 theater season

Curtain Up!, the celebration of the new theater season, returns on Sept. 16 to the Theatre District in Downtown Buffalo. The “make your own event” is broken into two acts. Act I features live performances and Act II is a free street party. Here are the details.

ACT I: PERFORMANCES

Official Curtain Up! performances on Sept. 16 include theater, music and comedy events that start at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets through the individual theater companies.

Theater

D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre, "Rock of Ages" at D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave.; through Sept. 25.

O'Connell & Company, "Confessions of the Reverend Mother" at Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St.; through Sept. 25.

Irish Classical Theatre, “Doubt, A Parable” at the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.; through Oct. 9.

Shea's 710 Theater, "Once on This Island" at 710 Main St.; through Oct. 2.

Ujima Company, "Church & State," at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave.; through Oct. 2.

Music and comedy

“Babushka!” two-man comedy improv in the Alleyway Cabaret, 1 Curtain Up Alley. In October, performances are the last Friday and Saturday of the month.

Starring Buffalo, "Best Friends: An Evening of Song and Dance with Broadway's Cameron Adams and Kevin Quillon," at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge at the Hotel @ Lafayette (391 Washington St.).

Glenn Tilbrook at the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

ACT II: STREET PARTY

The free street party runs from 10 p.m. to midnight at various locations throughout the Theatre District. There will be food trucks, too, including Hearth and Press, House of Munch, Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles and The Cheesy Chick.

Buffalo Comedy Collective, Alleyway Courtyard.

Dot & Line, art installations along Main Street.

George Caldwell Quartet, jazz music inside the Alleyway lobby.

Griffin Kramer, piano and sing-along in Shea’s Bistro and Bar, 658 Main St.

The Jay/Sharptet, outdoors at the Plaza of the Stars (near Main and Tupper streets).

Mountains, absurdist puppet theater inside Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center, 617 Main St.

Tom Makar, singer-songwriter, outside Irish Classical Theatre, 625 Main St.

Zydeco, Bijou Grille, 643 Main St.

More theater

In addition to the plays listed under the official "Curtain Up!" banner, other theater companies have just opened or are opening their seasons.

Alleyway Theatre: “The Magnolia Ballet,” Sept. 20 to Oct. 2 (previews start Sept. 18) at 1 Curtain Up Alley.

American Repertory Theater of WNY: "The Paradigm Bomb," continues through Oct. 1 at 545 Elmwood Ave.

Desiderio's Dinner Theatre: "Making God Laugh," Sept. 15 to Nov. 6 at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

Jewish Repertory Theatre: "The Chosen," Oct. 27 to Nov. 20 at the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, Jewish Community Center, Benderson Family Building, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville.

MusicalFare Theatre: "Nice Work If You Can Get It," Sept. 14 to Oct. 9 at Daemen College, 4360 Main St., Amherst.

Road Less Traveled Productions: "Mysterious Circumstances," Sept. 20 to Oct. 15 in Road Less Traveled Theatre, 456 Main St.