Critical race theory comes to Christmastime in Subversive's 'Miracle in Levittown'

The story opens on the day after Christmas, when mom Maureen O’Hara (Alyssa Walsh-Morris) and Zazu (Anika Pace) are packing to move into a new house in the brand new “whites only” community of Levittown with mom’s fiancé, Ned (Scott Kress).

Zazu (not to be confused with Zuzu of “It’s a Wonderful Life”) at this point is unseen, just a voice from the bathroom, but she’s concerned her mom has chosen to move into a neighborhood that is segregated – by federal mandate.

Soon, with the help of a young Black Santa Claus (Khan Elijah), the family embarks on a “Christmas Carol”-like journey with spirits, er, avatars, of government-designed segregation Past, Present and Future. The Past is FDR (J. Tim Raymond), who ignored many of the causes his wife, Eleanor, championed; the present is Robert Moses (Jacob Chester Sauer), who made white suburbs viable by building highways through the middle of Black neighborhoods; and the future is – well, you can probably guess. Let’s just say actor Tim Joyce gives us a combination of Mr. Potter from “Wonderful Life” and a certain politician who says there are “fine people” on both sides of the bigotry coin. (He loves coin.) Jane Cudmore plays his aide and former press secretary, Kaka.