“Good evening,” began Noah Falck on the barely 70-degree night on June 10, before pausing to look up at the grand “ceiling” of the grain elevator.

Falck is 10 years into curating the Silo City Reading Series and the echo of the space still elicits a sense of wonder. The sound created by the silos is one of unlikely grandeur like in a church or a cave, making the words seem to literally hang in the air. As Falck puts it, “Their poems just resonate in that space like it was built for it.”

When National Book Award-finalist Solmaz Sharif read at the space for the June event, it took several minutes of false starts for her to get used to the broadcast of her voice. Once she did it was nothing short of otherworldly, her voice of a stunning caliber and a cross between the spiritual and utopian.

The June event was the first of this summer’s three Silo City Reading Series events. Falck, who is Just Buffalo’s education director, stumbled into the idea for the series when he was hired 11 years ago.

“One of my friends was having a book release and he didn’t have any place to do it, and I was wandering down to the silos one evening and thought it would be a cool place to have a reading series,” Falck said. “We had the book release party for Joe Hall, a local poet, and it was such a cool time we wanted to keep doing it.”

The following year, the series fell under the Just Buffalo programming umbrella, and it’s been hosted every summer since.

The event’s framework has remained the same since it started in 2013: two poets (one local, one visiting), a musical performance and art installation. The series became ticketed during the pandemic, allowing for 75 audience members when previously there could be about 200. Every one has sold out including the next one on July 22. The final event is Aug. 26 and features poets Roger Reeves and Ae He Lee, along with music by Katie Bejsiuk and an installation by Max Collins. Tickets are $10 on the Just Buffalo website.

In the beginning, the series was largely compiled of poets Falck knew from living in Ohio paired with Buffalo writers and musical artists. Over the years the program got more funding, allowing for a growing list of poets to read at the silos, as well as touring musicians. Some have included MacArthur fellows Ocean Vuong and Hanif Abdurraqib, and more recently Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown, musical acts like Florist and Julie Byrne and local artists Shasti O’Leary Soudant and Edreys Wajed.

“These people who are the voices of our generation, they are coming to Buffalo and having their own one-of-a-kind experience as a performer, and in some ways they are putting Buffalo on a map that’s recognizing it for more than just snow, chicken wings and the Buffalo Bills,” Falck said. “Which is cool, we want all of those things, but we also want people to recognize Buffalo as city full of cultural experiences that we provide.”

The books by each author are sold by Fitz Books at the event, allowing audience members to take home a bit of the experience and get poets’ signatures.

“I think part of the magic of the series, and the programming, is pairing poets from the region with visiting poets and seeing their interactions with one another and the conversations that arise as a result,” said Fitz Books owner Aaron Bartley.

Morgan Parker, a featured silo poet from 2017 and National Book Critic Circle Award winner, synthesized her feelings toward the event in a quote featured on the series’ page on the Just Buffalo website. “Silo City is an incredibly special reading series,” Parker wrote. “It’s a gift to local writers, visiting writers, to the Buffalo community and the idea of community. It’s the buzzword enacted: generosity, exchange, embrace, effort, gratitude, experimentation, goodwill.”

For Falck, the idea of community is integral to the series.

“I get goosebumps thinking that I have had a hand in orchestrating any of this,” Falck said. “This city is beautifully overpopulated with artists, musicians and poets, and we have to continue to honor the creativity that lives in this city, and this is one of the ways to do so.”