Compelling performances add to the deeply emotional story of friendship in JRT's 'The Chosen'

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York begins its 20th anniversary season with the play that started it all, 20 years ago, “The Chosen” adapted by Chaim Potok and Aaron Posner from Potok’s novel. This is the story of two boys and two fathers from two vastly different Jewish communities in Williamsburg, Brooklyn – “five blocks and a world apart” – during the 1940s.

Reuven and Danny meet when one injures the other during a holy war of a baseball game between the teams from Reuven’s Modern Orthodox school and Danny’s ultra-orthodox Hasidic yeshiva. An intense and highly unlikely friendship begins. Their bond will be tested when their fathers respond very differently to the events of World War II and the revelation of the Holocaust.

The story is very specifically Jewish, and very specifically about the struggle of Zionism, but it is more broadly about the possibility for people with radically different world views to live in harmony, and even to forge strong bonds. These themes resonate powerfully in the polarized world of 2022 when friendships and even families are torn apart by our political divisions.

JRT co-founder, Saul Elkin, who played Rabbi Saunders in that long-ago production, returns to co-direct this one. The emotional sweep of the play is huge, but the cast is small and the storytelling is impressively economical. Elkin has guided his actors toward compelling performances in a briskly paced production.

Ray Boucher plays grown Reuven Malter and a variety of small characters, giving each specificity and sometimes humorous reality. The smaller characterizations often serve to make humorous comments on people, informed by Reuven’s boyhood memories. These are charming. As adult Reuven, Boucher gives the play a clear and steady narrative voice.

David Lundy plays Reuven’s father, David Malter, a sort of Jewish Atticus Finch, whose wise and loving observations about friendship and the world give the play a second narrative voice and commentary. Interestingly, I felt in this production, that Lundy carried much of the play’s emotional focus, and in the squaring off of opposing viewpoints, his performance as Professor Malter, provides the heart.

Five blocks and a world away, formidable Tom Loughlin plays austere Reb Saunders. (He played David Malter 20 years ago). His performance empowers the man with towering strength, contradiction, and ultimately love. He very compellingly imbues the character, alternately, with wry underlying humor and with rage.

While seasoned actors do much of the heavy lifting, they do so to create space for the main event: the interactions between the younger actors who play Reuven and Danny. Without strong actors in these roles, the play will fizzle. This production does not fizzle. It sparkles in the limitlessly appealing performances of Samuel Fesmire as Reuven and Max Goldhirsch as Danny who likably take us on their life-affirming journey from smoldering hatred to devoted friendship with remarkable facility.

For 20th anniversary season, Jewish Repertory gifts audiences with a nostalgic trio of plays The three shows lend themselves to a new feature for JRT: A “Stage-to-Screen” series. All the books/plays have also been made into films, and each movie will receive a free screening during its play’s run.

Audiences might remember Fesmire from his extraordinary performance in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” at Shea’s 710 in 2021. He is a gifted actor who relaxes into his characters with notable sincerity and reality. Never does young Reuven’s adolescent angst seem forced or performed, as Fesmire artfully draws the audience to him.

Max Goldhirsch is a very young man, a high school sophomore, in fact, making this performance all the more impressive. I have seen him on stage before, notably as 9-year-old Guido in the Second Generation production of the musical “Nine” at Shea’s Smith Theatre. I noted that he was good, but very much a little boy. Many actors do not grow out of child roles gracefully, but he is making the transition quite successfully. He is, decidedly, not a little boy any more. This performance is nuanced, believable and very affecting. While this is Reuven’s story, told from Reuven’s point of view, the most powerful dramatic journey belongs to Danny. Goldhirsch navigates this with a very moving performance.

This is a handsome production, efficiently staged with costumes by Kari Drozd, set by David Dwyer, sound by Tom Makar, and props by Alie Holden. The play is both timeless and timely.

Theater Review

“The Chosen”

4 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

What: A coming-of-age story with specifically Jewish politics and subject matter, and more broadly universal themes about humanity.

Summary: A boy from a Modern Orthodox school and a boy from an ultra-orthodox Hasidic yeshiva forge a friendship, complicated by their fathers’ vastly different politics and expectations for them.

Where: Robert and Maxine Seller Theater, Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. No performances on Fridays.