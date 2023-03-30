At first glance, a small, framed image of vintage 1964 paper doll cutouts, with an on-the-go dad, stylish mom and two well-presented children looks like an all-too-familiar period piece.

But look a little closer at Cindy Sherman's "Untitled (Paper Dolls Family)" and there's something amiss: the facial features have been erased.

"I am constantly bringing students in, and the first thing I show them is the paper dolls, because for me that's an analogy for Cindy Sherman's entire practice," said Nathan Ely, CEPA's education director. "She is the paper doll."

The 1976 artwork, shown in Sherman's first gallery show in New York, was a precursor to her decadeslong career of shapeshifting transformations. The paper doll cutouts is one of 23 artworks on display in "Mythologies of Identity Volume 1: A Cindy Sherman Retrospective, Works from the Gerald Mead Collection." It's at CEPA Gallery through April 22.

Throughout her career, Sherman, 69, has experimented with identity and gender, often appropriating images from advertising, film and magazines. She has said the images are of her inhabiting another persona or character and not self-portraits. Sherman intentionally untitled her photographs and didn't produce artist statements. The titles applied to her images are for identification purposes.

Sherman's work came of age in the 1970s in Buffalo after moving from Glen Ridge, N.J., to study painting at Buffalo State College in 1972 before gravitating to photography for its conceptual possibilities. During her time in Buffalo, she exhibited at CEPA and was one of seven artists, including Robert Longo and Charles Clough, to begin Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center.

Sherman's stature as an artist grew soon after moving to New York City in 1977. The iconic black-and-white images she produced in "Untitled Film Stills" over the next three years presented her in various guises that, along with props and location, evoked films from the 1940s and '50s. Two images from the series, "Sundance Film Still Tray" (from 1978) and "Untitled (Under the WTC)" (from 1980) are in the exhibit.

"Cindy Sherman is sort of the symbol of the Buffalo arts renaissance in the '70s," said Veronique Cote, CEPA's past executive director who curated the show. "The '70s was a gender revival, and she was one of those people who defined identity differently. It may not be as outspoken as today's gender fluidity that we see, but this is where the movement where gender was defined differently started.

"She's not extremely political," Cote said. "But it's extremely political in itself in how confident she is, and how she points out stereotypes and makes fun of them, but not aggressively."

Sometimes overlooked, Cote said, is that Sherman is an exceptional photographer in what's still largely a man's world.

"She is one of the few female photographers even today at that level internationally, and one of the very few famous, famous artists coming out of Buffalo," she said.

Cote, now director of University Galleries at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., curated two other shows in CEPA running concurrently under the "Mythologies of Identity" banner. One is from trans artist Dane-Adrian Smith and the other is by Canadian artist Jean Rene-LeBlanc.

"Without what Cindy Sherman was able to do through her career, those two other artists would not exist," Cote said.

Ely said Sherman's work is particularly relevant now.

"Today, young people are all engaged with self-portraiture," he said. "Cindy Sherman's work asks the questions of how much of our identity is generated from the clothes we wear, the way we style our appearance and the way we present ourselves through photography."

Ely has a 15-year-old student who is going to do a project in which she dresses herself as a 1950s housewife and also inserts herself into male-dominated scenes.

"Her work is directly inspired by the work that she's seen here," he said. "For me that's the value of having this collection."

Sherman collector started in 1995

Gerald Mead, a collector, artist and independent curator, acquired his first work of Sherman's in 1995. He won it as a door prize at an afterparty event celebrating CEPA's 20th anniversary Sherman was present for. The door prize was "Letraset Art Sheet #1," a collage Sherman made from British clip art in 1966 that presents women in typical roles and professions such as wife, secretary and maid.

His next acquisition was Sherman as Mrs. Santa Claus, but in an outtake she preferred over the image that ran on the cover of a December 1990 New York Times Magazine. The first time Sherman dressed up as someone else was as Lucille Ball ("Untitled Lucy"), photographed in a photo booth in 1975.

Sherman worked with Metro Pictures to do a gelatin silver print, which Mead eagerly purchased. Metro Pictures, where Mead scooped up several of her works, reproduced Sherman's artwork at reasonable prices, he said.

"She was very egalitarian about making some of her work available to the average collector," Mead said.

Mead's five-decades retrospective, which he said is the most comprehensive ever in Buffalo, touches on all of the stages in her career.

There are fairy tale-influenced images. Photographs of her using prosthetics. An image from a murder mystery she created. A likeness of Madame de Pompadour emblazoned onto a porcelain dinner plates. Images with masks and dolls. One posted on Instagram.

Sherman's most recent and unexpected work, visible in CEPA's storefront window in the historic Market Arcade building is "Oops Phone Pool Float" from 2018. It features a selfie Sherman took that morphed into another photo. It's reproduced on a pool float and product box and comes with a drawstring bag with Sherman's words, "I'd Rather Be Swimming."

Mead has bequeathed four images from the exhibition to Buffalo AKG Art Museum and two to Niagara University's Castellani Art Museum.

Cathleen Chaffee, Buffalo AKG's chief curator, expressed her gratitude for Mead's continued generosity to Western New York art institutions and the addition of the Sherman works to the museum.

"Cindy Sherman’s provocative and incisive work has changed the way we conceive of the ‘self’ in self-portraiture, and forever altered photography as an art form," Chaffee said.