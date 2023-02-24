LeRoi Johnson has mixed emotions about seeing his vividly drawn, career-spanning paintings hanging in the marquee, light-filled gallery of the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

"LEROI: Living In Color" is the 74-year-old Johnson's first career retrospective, and it's bringing him the recognition he's found internationally but until now had mostly eluded him in his native city. The show, featuring 75 of his works, is on view through March 26.

"It's painful and it's also joyful," Johnson said. "When I say it's painful, it's because I'm the first Black artist to have a major exhibit there, and I look around and see all of these fabulous artists before me who never had that opportunity. It's very painful to feel that, and it hits you when you're there."

The show also features 25 works by 41 students who were asked to create a poem, video, sculpture or other form of art in response to how Johnson's paintings affected them. The students are in arts education programs in Buffalo Public Schools, Center for Arts & Technology, Just Buffalo Writing Center and Squeaky Wheel.

Johnson's work can also be seen along with 20 other Black visual artists in a second show at Burchfield Penney through May 28 called "Sharing Our View: 25th Anniversary." Curatorial Associate Tiffany Gaines curated both shows.

"The breadth of LeRoi Johnson's prolific career is one that spans decades and continents," Gaines wrote in the show's catalog. "Describing his work as 'electric primitive,' his vibrant renditions are intuitive, abstracted reflections on the personal experiences of a man that lives many different lives."

Gaines noted Johnson's use of "recurring split faces and geometric repetitions of colorful, androgynous figures" to tell multilayered stories.

"He engages with multiple perspectives to explore identity, history, social justice and spirituality, blurring the lines between the real and surreal," she said.

Johnson has never depended on art to make a living – his work as an attorney has seen to that, providing the father of a 27-year-old daughter a comfortable life in Grand Island.

He is also that rare artist for whom their art appears almost magically to them.

"Everything I do is based on visions and what I'm inspired by," Johnson said. "I sketch them very quickly – I see the composition all at once. The question is can I get it in an sketch, and if I can, switching over to canvas is very simple."

Childhood ice cream truck accident

Johnson was "either 8 or 9" when he and his brand-new red Schwinn Racer were run over by an ice cream truck crossing the street at Jefferson Avenue and South Division Street.

"I was twisted up underneath the truck for almost a block before the driver realized he had hit me," Johnson said. "I was turning upside down, so my whole face was basically torn off and my ear had to be sewn back on."

There is little evidence of Johnson's horrendous injuries today, which he credits Dr. Henry Everett, a Black surgeon, for "doing miraculous work."

Johnson spent six months in a body cast with pins through his legs at Emergency Hospital, which primarily served Black people, and missed four years of school. Yet, Johnson said that in some ways "it was a blessing in disguise." A private tutor came to the house three times a week, providing more individual attention, Johnson believes, than he would have received in school.

"I had nothing to do but homework and art," he said, noting he was always sketching as a kid. "It actually put me ahead educationally."

Johnson grew up in the Willert Park and Perry housing projects and attended Catholic schools prior to the accident. At age 9, his single-mother household of four boys and four girls moved to the Cold Spring neighborhood. His mother, a former professional dancer, ran the offices of first one and then another numbers kingpin in their Black neighborhood.

Johnson said making a living as an artist was never presented as an option. After graduating Lafayette High School, he got degrees in philosophy and history at Canisius College, where he and the handful of Black students in their 1966 freshmen class held a sit-in, getting the administration to agree to their demands for more Black students, scholarships, tutorial programs and Black history courses.

He attended law school at Georgetown University, taking the advice of cousins Louis Stokes, an Ohio congressman, and his brother Carl Stokes, who in Cleveland became the first mayor of a major municipality in the United States, to become lawyers like they were.

At Georgetown, Johnson led a very un-student-like life. He maintained two apartments in law school – "one was my play apartment" – with a new Chrysler parked at one and a new Spitfire at the other.

"My mother was making a fortune," he said.

Upon graduation, Johnson went to Europe for a year before returning to the nation's capital to work as legislative counsel for the Washington, D.C., City Council, and later head the Minority Business Affairs Commission.

Johnson also began a six-year relationship that led to marriage before his wife succumbed to cancer in May 1981. He went on tour the next month as road manager and attorney for his brother James, known by his musical stage name Rick James. Johnson oversaw his brother's finances and helped build Mary Jane Productions into one of the largest minority-owned entertainment businesses of the 1980s. The two brothers co-wrote "My Love," which Johnson still collects royalties for.

Johnson was briefly a nightclub owner in Buffalo before delving deeper into his art in the 1990s and 2000s. With the help of an agent, his work was entered in juried exhibitions in England, Italy and Argentina, and museums in Brazil, South Korea and Singapore purchased his paintings.

Johnson, who also was a member of the Burchfield Penney's board of trustees for 16 years, continues to attend international shows that feature his work. He's still one of the few, if any, Black artists he ever sees, "and probably never more than two."

Johnson's artwork shares similarities to that of the late Abdias do Nascimento, who was a politician and poet as well as a celebrated painter and advocate for Afro-Brazilians in Brazil. They formed a friendship in the late 1990s, and as Nascimento's reputation continues to grow, Johnson has come to be seen as part of the Nascimento school.

Inspiring youth

In highlighting Johnson's work, Scott Propeack, Burchfield Penney's executive director, wanted to do something the museum had never done before.

"We didn't want it to be just an exhibition; exhibitions come and go," Propeack said. "Based on LeRoi's story, we wanted to have a broader community impact."

The museum reached out to arts programs with strong education components to involve students, and provided financial support. It marked the first time a show with work by students has been exhibited in Burchfield's main gallery. It was the first time in an art museum for a majority of the students, Gaines said.

"Seeing my work in a museum as a 17-year-old was mind-blowing," said Jazel Manuel of Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, who made videos of people's faces manipulated with moving images and slides influenced by Johnson's work. "I was extremely happy and my mom was very proud of me. I felt like very successful, like it was leading me one more step toward my goal in life.

"It's like wow just thinking about it," she said.

Fellow students Moe Hill, 16, and Lillyan Goines, 14, were also excited to see their work exhibited.

"It made me very proud of myself," Moe said. "It was also nice talking to people and explaining how it was made."

"Seeing my artwork inspired me to do more," Lillyan said.

Johnson liked the idea of including young people. He is co-founder and chairman of the 39-year-old Willie "Hutch" Jones Educational and Sports Program, which works with inner-city youth.

"I was there to inspire the students, but they ended up inspiring me because they were beyond good, embarrassingly good," Johnson said.

"I never thought of making it to a museum, but what would have happened if I did think about that, and had the opportunity? he said. "Where would I have gone from there? That's what I want the kids to have."

Gaines was impressed by Johnson's generosity.

"It's a wonderful testament to LeRoi's character that, at this moment in the spotlight, he wants to share it with the students as well," she said.