Buffalo theaters express frustration as Covid-19 postpones seven openings

For the first time since March 2020, Buffalo-area theaters had tiptoed cautiously toward routine. There were no widespread Covid-related postponements or cancellations of February or March productions in Buffalo, and a smooth end to a rocky theater season seemed possible for the embattled community.

But when it comes to Covid, the show might not go on.

Erie County's recent surge of Covid-19 has caused seven theaters to postpone the start of their spring productions. Four theater companies delayed productions from April 28-29 to May 5-6 due to Covid-19. This week has seen other postponements. Jewish Repertory Theatre and Alleyway Theatre pushed their openings from May 5-12. Changes also were announced for two theaters that had already delayed openings by a week: New Phoenix Theatre is now expected to open "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" next week. "People, Places & Things," which opened May 5 at the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre, has now cancelled the remainder weekend shows and expects to have performances starting May 12.

"We were fine a month ago. Numbers were really low. Our last show 'Pride & Prejudice' went off without a hitch – we didn't have to postpone, we didn't have to do anything," said Loraine O'Donnell, executive artistic director at D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre. "We thought, 'Oh man maybe we were finally on our way out of this.' Attendance numbers were rising. You kind of see the light of the tunnel – then all of a sudden somebody blocks the tunnel and you're stopped short and you're like, 'Ugh, come on.' "

"We did not anticipate being here, for sure," said Chris J. Handley, Alleyway Theatre's executive artistic director, on the postponement of "The Oregon Trail," which now begins May 12.

Covid-19 case totals have climbed significantly in the last two weeks, with Erie County reaching the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "high" level on April 22, a metric that factors in a community's case totals, hospitalizations, hospital beds available and other factors. The county Department of Health announced 851 new cases on Wednesday.

New Phoenix Theatre, Theatre of Youth, O'Connell & Company and American Repertory Theatre were other theaters affected by Covid-19 delays of their spring productions. Ujima Theatre Co. was forced to postpone its start of "Spunk" due to a production issue, not Covid, Managing Director Margaret M. Smith confirmed.

Alleyway's Handley acknowledged the reality facing many theater companies in the area – even though missing a week of performances presents different degrees of trouble for each.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I don't know that I can take comfort that we're all in the same boat, but we can all commiserate in the same boat," he said.

Losing one week of a four- or five-week run is a smaller hit than a full cancellation, and the state of theater, in respect to Covid-19, is better than earlier in the pandemic when one positive test could derail a production completely.

"It's a sign of the world dealing with this in a way that it's not going away, it's changing, and we have to figure out how to adapt with this or otherwise we're going to sit at home forever," Handley said.

Losing out on any performance remains a frustrating situation for theater groups.

"We have one week less to get people into the theater to see what they're creating," O'Donnell said in regard to the efforts of her cast and crew. "That's my stress. It's not that we're going to lose money – everybody is stressed about that – but that can't be helped."

O'Donnell said Kavinoky's production of "People, Places & Things," a drama about addiction and rehab that was postponed from last week to Thursday, has been in the works since before the pandemic, so some actors involved have been preparing for this run for several years.

Despite rapid testing cast and crew multiple times each week and wearing masks during rehearsals, theaters have not been able to fully dodge the virus – and do not want to risk infecting their audiences.

Since season schedules are usually determined a year or more in advance, there's rarely built-in wiggle room at the end of a production's run to tack on an extra week. Adjustments made for previous pandemic-related postponements must be factored in, too, as Kavinoky will stage its first-ever June production, "The Lifespan of a Fact," after it was postponed in January.

Safety remains paramount, theater directors agreed, even if that means veering from the long-standing mantra that the show must go on.

"That is now an old way of thinking," O'Donnell said. "As an actress myself, I would walk on with a 102 temperature, if I could walk on. I'd do a show. We'd wear it as a badge of honor – all actors did. But not anymore. It's not worth it."

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

