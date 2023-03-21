It was a week of openings on the Buffalo theater scene. Here's a look at three new plays, with the name of the critic following each review.

It took almost 40 years, but “The Rink” finally has a professional production in Buffalo. Smartly directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker at O’Connell and Company in Amherst, the show is a marvelous showcase for the formidable talents of Mary Coppola Gjurich, who metaphorically steps into the dancing shoes originally worn by Chita Rivera; and for Aimee Walker, taking on the role first played by Liza Minnelli.

They portray Anna and Angel, estranged mother and daughter, who are abruptly brought back together when prodigal Angel walks through the door of the dilapidated family roller-skating rink, just as her mother has given the go-ahead to a demolition crew. This ignites two hours of flashbacks, recriminations and, ultimately, joyful reconciliation.

Back in ’84, “The Rink” was much loved by its creators, but not much by critics. The songs are by John Kander and Fred Ebb, who had already written nine other musicals, including “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” The script is by the great Terrence McNally, who took over for another writer during the play’s bumpy development.

That was then. This is now. While the story is arguably contrived, the score includes some of Kander and Ebb’s best work, including “Colored Lights,” which became a Minnelli standard. The script is full of McNally’s wit and is driven by several deliciously unexpected reversals.

In addition to brilliant performances by Gjurich and Walker – and what a treat to see excellent dancers playing roles created for excellent dancers – the ensemble of men, who play almost everyone else, is remarkable. Especially David Wysocki, as Anna’s charismatic but useless husband, and Nick Lama, as Anna’s ardent and patient suitor (a role first played by Jason Alexander in his Broadway debut). Praise is also earned by Corey Bieber, Vincent Murphy, Matthew Rittler and Michael Wells. Piper Gabel is adorable skating through the role of young Angel.

Some microphone issues made the balance between the voices and the live band a challenge at times (better in Act II), but these voices are strong, and the production is an irresistible joy.

– Reviewed by Anthony Chase

Tarell Alvin McCraney is best known for his extraordinary Academy Award winning screenplay for the 2016 film, “Moonlight,” about the formative years and later life of a gay African American boy. His 2012 script for his play “Choir Boy” is equally extraordinary, and tells the story of Pharus, a gifted gay African American boy who endeavors to make his mark as choir leader at a competitive prep school. His classmates are often somewhat less than supportive.

Ujima Theatre Company has populated its passionate production with an impressive roster of young men. Brian Brown, who sings like an angel, is endearing and lovable as mischievous and clever Pharus. He creates a profile in dignity and courage in a young man who understands that despite his talent and intellect, the odds are unjustly stacked against him.

Joshua Garrett, Cordell Hopkins, Justin Garrett and Perrin Leftwich Jr., each create a character with a distinct and vivid personality. Together, they sing marvelously under the expert music direction of Karen Saxon. Original music has been replaced, on this occasion, for selections that match these excellent young voices. Gerald Ramsey and Ross Hewitt are outstanding as the well-intentioned but often clueless adults in their world.

The acting and the singing are marvelous in this powerful and affecting play. The set, however, apparently designed by committee, often undermines the proceedings. Each scene, no matter how brief, has been conceived as a stand-alone visual statement, in a manner appropriate for a television show, but deadly on the stage. The result is a show that grinds to a screeching halt after every scene, easily adding a half hour to the evening. If you can cancel that from your mind, however (I started to hum the “Jeopardy” theme to myself), the rewards of the show are well worth the waiting.

– Reviewed by Anthony Chase

BUA, "Mediocre Heterosexual Sex"

Playwright Madison Wetzell’s “Mediocre Heterosexual Sex” is an unashamedly bold look at the banality of sex, particularly when it is compared with the intricate minefield of intimate conversation.

The perfectly titled show is now enjoying a world premiere by Buffalo United Artists. Billed as “A vexed exploration of gender, sex, power and kink,” it is all that and more: It also is funny and sensitive and sympathetic.

But only for those 18 years and older.

The story centers around Erin (a marvelous Stefanie Warnick), who has just been dumped by her girlfriend. The rejection prompts her to switch gears, literally. She hooks up online with another Aaron (Ben Caldwell), who agrees to be part of her “bicurious experiment – as long as it’s legitimate science.”

He’s only kidding, of course. Aaron readily admits this is the most interesting thing that has happened with his sex life in, like, ever. He describes himself as the guy people want to set up with their cousins.

As boringly normal as Aaron is (and even Erin admits that “vanilla sex can be fun, when you’re tired”), Aaron does seem to have a better grip on his sexuality than Erin has on hers. She thinks she knows what she wants, but what she gets is never quite “it.”

We see in flashbacks that her struggle doesn’t start with Aaron; it also torpedoed her longtime relationship with Hannah (Katie Gaisser).

Frustrated and confused, Erin turns for advice to her straight friends Violet and Jeremy. Here, “straight” is a term open to interpretation. The couple, played with comfortable camaraderie by Blaise Mercedes and Sean Patrick Ryan, shares a lighthearted leather-clad brand of who’s-the-boss lovemaking, and Violet makes it very, very clear who the boss is.

Director Mia LaMarco does an outstanding job channeling Wetzell’s intent, helped by a simple and effective set design by Gina Boccolucci that allows the characters to move effortlessly between scenes and space and time. In the program notes LaMarco correctly writes that the play “is neither comedy nor drama, but somehow both,” and she nails that with her actors’ performances.

Together, the cast does a deep dive into ideas about consent, boundaries, communication and the confusion they create. For them, becoming physically exposed is the easy part. The connections? Those are harder to uncover.

