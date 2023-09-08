This could be called the “No Excuses” season for live theater in Buffalo.

As in: There really is no excuse not to dip into the area’s rich and vibrant theater scene. With upward of 60 productions scheduled by nearly two dozen area theater companies, the 2023-24 season literally has something for everyone.

Choose from musicals, comedies and musical comedies, dramas and drag shows, classics and cutting-edge premieres. See shows featuring gangsters or gays, boxers or balladeers, justices and jurors. And lovers. There’s horror for the fun of it, and for the thrill of it, and “A Christmas Carol” in three sizes.

To get the most out of a show, remember to do two things: silence your cell phone, then open your mind.

Experience shows we can trust Buffalo’s talented team of artistic directors to gauge the (1) expectations and (2) comfort levels of their audiences when they chose their theaters’ seasons – and then they do all they can to exceed the first and push the second, if only by a nudge.

If price is a factor in choosing a show, check theater websites for senior and student discounts, pay-what-you-can nights, preview prices and BOGO nights. Group rates are often available, and some fees can be saved by buying at the box office or getting last minute “rush” tickets when available. Subscriptions also are discounted. Many theaters have free parking in nearby lots, and the Washington Street lot a half-block from the Theatre District charges $3.

While the annual Curtain Up! party in the downtown Theatre District is Sept. 22, the season already has kicked off at a handful of theaters. Here’s what those creative folks have come up with to get your attention, roughly in order of when the shows open:

Buffalo United ArtistsBUA, which offers itself as “Buffalo’s only LGBTQ+ theater group,” was first out of the gate on Sept. 1 with “A Great Wilderness,” by Samuel D. Hunter. A man who has devoted himself to providing “conversion therapy” at a mountain camp experiences a crisis of conscience when a near-tragedy unfolds just as he is on the verge of retirement. Michael Starzynski fills the role with a humbling humanity. The quirky humor that peppers the dialogue makes the situation even more relatable. It’s a winner.

Playing Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. through Sept. 23 at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are at buffalounitedartists.org.

MusicalFare TheatreMusicalFare bursts in with a fresh take on Frank Loesser’s hit 1950s musical “Guys and Dolls.” This is pure MusicalFare fare. After 30 years, Artistic Director Randy Kramer and his team know what their audience wants: smart entertainment expertly produced that will leave people smiling and humming as they exit. The season includes the comical “Legally Blonde”; a jukebox show, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; Regina Taylor’s Gospel musical “Crowns”; and, in the summer, a folk-punk romance of “Hundred Days.”

There are plenty of chances left to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shows are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Oct. 8 at the theater on the Daemen University campus, 4380 Main St., Amherst. For tickets, musicalfare.com.

The area’s signature dinner theater, Desiderio’s at Bobby J’s Italian American Grille in Cheektowaga, has begun a two-month run of “An Inspector Calls,” by J.B. Priestly. The detective thriller is a departure for Jay Desiderio, who usually serves up comedies or dramadies with the restaurant’s delicious osso buco and veal parmigiana. Based on his track record and the all-pro cast, we trust he gets this one right.

The show continues running on some Wednesdays, most Thursdays and Saturdays, with matinees on Sundays, at 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Check mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact dates, times and menu information. Ticket prices include the entree and performance. Alcohol is extra.

Mallinson takes helm at Kavinoky: 'I see theater as a civic act and a civic duty' Katie Mallinson is excited to lead the storied Kavinoky Theatre into its 44th season next month with the first of four productions.

The Kavinoky, which opened its 2022-23 season with the mammoth rock musical “Rock of Ages,” starts the new season with a more intimate and, dare we say, thoughtful production, “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Heidi Schreck’s critically acclaimed play is a personal examination of the country’s founding document – inspired by Schreck’s school-age debate experience – and a first-rate example of how to keep history from being boring. Kavinoky presents shows destined to become contemporary classics in its lovely renovated retro theater, the closest Buffalo has to a London West End-style venue. The atmosphere is part of the experience.

“Constitution” continues Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 24 at the Kavinoky Theatre on the D’Youville University campus, 320 Porter Ave. Tickets at kavinokytheatre.com.

Paul Robeson Theatre and Revelation TheatreLast season, as the Paul Robeson Theatre in East Buffalo was grappling with leadership issues, longtime local theater mainstay David Oliver was seeing success with a new theater company, Revelation Theatre. Now, in a fresh start, Oliver and the Robeson’s new Artistic Director Verneice Turner joined forces to present “The Royale,” by Marco Ramirez, a play inspired by the life of boxer Jack Johnson a century ago. The remainder of the season will feature original works by local playwrights, in the spirit of its namesake and its host location, the African American Cultural Center.

“The Royale” runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Sept. 24 in the Robeson, 350 Masten Ave. Visit paulrobesontheatre.org and revelation.org.

Ujima, Second

Generation and Shea’s 710Another much-anticipated co-production debuts Sept. 14 at Shea’s 710 Theater: the musical of “The Color Purple,” presented by Ujima and Second Generation theater companies and Shea’s 710. The adaptation of Alice Walker’s prize-winning novel set in the early 1900s is about a woman’s journey from hardship and abuse to a life of love and strength. Expect to be inspired.

Later in the season, Second Gen will present the premiere of “The Bowling Play,” by company co-founder Kelly Copps, and Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” in Shea’s Smith Theatre.

Ujima will be back home at 429 Plymouth Ave. in December to continue its 45th season with “12 Mo’ Angry Men” by Buffalo native TaNisha Fordham, a one-act play festival and Alice Childress’s “Wedding Band: A Long Story in Black and White.”

“The Color Purple” runs Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 1 at Shea’s 710, 710 Main St. Tickets are at sheas.org.

Alleyway Theatre“The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers” at Alleyway Theatre features the 1990s Nickelodeon star in a show like no other this season. Audiences are encouraged to pull out their ‘90s fashions for the evening. After the Summers slime has been cleaned up, it only gets more interesting at One Curtain Up Alley, where Alleyway relishes surprising its patrons.

“A Natural Horse,” inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s book “A Natural House,” brings a horse (puppet) into the living room in October. Then, while the traditional “Christmas Carol” moves back to the mainstage for the holidays, Charmagne Chi will host a “Blue Xmas” in the Alleyway Cabaret.” Spring brings a TV sitcom-takeoff called “The Folks at Home,” the traditional Buffalo Quickies and a new musical called “Particle,” set in the gamer world.”

“Marc Summers” opens Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.), with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 30. 1 Curtain Up Alley is just north of Shea’s Buffalo on Main Street. For tickets, alleyway.com.

Road Less Traveled ProductionsRLTP, known for its edgy contemporary programming, follows on Sept. 14 with its first musical “Murder Ballad,” directed by MusicalFare veteran Doug Weyand. Britain’s Guardian newspaper described the show as “a clever chamber rock musical which has plenty of sharp wit and the driving force of a noir thriller.” Murder ballads – songs involving violent death – range from vengeful (aka “Goodbye Earl”) to tragic (“Ode to Billie Joe”), but they are always emotional and dramatic. You can talk about it in the theater’s new cocktail lounge. Rounding out its season are Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons;” “The Light Fantastic,” a horror comedy by Ike Holter and the time-traveling tale of “The Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence.”

“Murder Ballad” runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 15 at the RLTP Theatre, 456 Main St. For tickets, roadlesstraveledproductions.org.

Irish Classical

Theatre CompanyICTC opens its season Sept. 22 with “Belfast Girls” by Jaki McCarrick, set during the potato famine in 1850. Five women are fleeing their troubled Irish homeland for Australia. Their story takes place shipboard on the passage.

New Irish Classical artistic director looks to expand idea of classical theater Keelie Sheridan, who began as artistic director of the Irish Classical Theatre Company Aug. 14, has worked as an actor, director, producer, educator and artistic director in New York City for the better part of two decades.

Then it’s the fellas’ turn in a season that is particularly heavy on the “classical” part of its name: “Master Harold … and the Boys” by Athol Fugard, “Faith Healer” by Brian Friel to start the new year, “Betrayal” by Harold Pinter, “The Price,” another entry by Arthur Miller, and “Private Lives” by Noel Coward.

“Belfast Girls” runs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. (8 p.m. Sept. 22), Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 15 in the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. Check irishclassical.com for special shows and prices, and to buy tickets.

O’Connell & CompanyOCC brings in 2023-24 with a bash of its own, the comedy drag musical version of “La Cage aux Folles” adapted by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman. Guest director Dewayne Barrett, who struck gold with his work on the company’s season openers in 2021 and ’22 (“A Chorus Line” and “The Addams Family”) returns to guide the story of nightclub owners Georges and Albin as they navigate issues with their son’s pending marriage. Big crowd-pleasers have become a habit for Mary Kate O’Connell and Joey Bucheker, especially since their 2022 move into the spacious theater space at 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst.

Later this season, they’ll present the holiday show “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” at home and “Plaid Tidings,” the “Forever Plaid” Christmas show at Shea’s 710 Theatre, plus the regional premiere of “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” the nostalgia trip “Dames at Sea” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” as originally conceived, rather than the recent Broadway reboot that caused much audience consternation.

“La Cage” opens at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 and runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with 3 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 8 at the Bailey Avenue venue. Tickets are at oconnellandcompany.com.

Also comingWe’ll explore the offerings at local theaters with later opening dates in another story, but here’s what to look for first:

Lancaster Opera House starts with “Little Shop of Horrors” on Oct. 6.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre opener is “Sisters In Law,” about U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oct. 26.

Brazen-Faced Varlets brings us “The Convent” on Nov. 3 (and an all-woman ”Hamlet” later).

Torn Space Theater returns to scripted plays with Harold Pinter’s “The Homecoming,” opening Nov. 10.

And American Repertory Theater of WNY is the last to bow in, with “When Worlds Collide,” a riff on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” opening Dec. 7.

Curtain Up!The annual Curtain Up! event celebrates the opening of the theater season on Sept. 22 in downtown Buffalo. It starts with a kickoff party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Bijou, followed at 8 p.m. by live performances of 10 productions at area theaters and a free outdoor party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street between Chippewa and Tupper streets with music and specialty acts. For the full schedule of theater productions and Curtain Up! events, visit tda-wny.com.