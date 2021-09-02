Buffalo theater companies welcome a return to the stage

While acknowledging that "things continue to change every day," Shea’s President Michael G. Murphy continues to look forward to the reopening.

“We’re no different from anyone else, in that things changed constantly for us over the past year and a half. But to be able, earlier this spring, to say, ‘Yes, we are going to open in September with a full Broadway season, despite everything that’s going on in the world,’ has been huge and incredibly exciting,” Murphy said.

As far as Covid protocols, theater companies have their individual policies (find updated info on their websites). For the "Frozen" run at Shea's, for example, a mandatory masking policy is in effect for all patrons and staff, regardless of vaccination status. On Tuesday, restrictions barring children younger than 2 from attending and the closing of concessions during all performances were added to the protocols, Murphy said.