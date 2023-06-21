You may already have heard the news from a merry band of four Elizabethan-style Paul Reveres, who have been traveling the community to announce that Shakespeare in Delaware Park returns to the Hill on June 22. If not, well, you have heard it now.

The players of the touring show “Where There’s a Will, There’s a Play” (a shaky pun that fits well on a T-shirt) are the heralds of a new season of outdoor summer theater in the Buffalo area, which includes a July production by the Aurora Players in East Aurora and a new cabaret series at the Gateway Park in Tonawanda.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is the granddaddy of them all, founded in 1976 by Saul Elkin and now in its 48th season. It opens with the mixed-up moralities of “Measure for Measure,” playing June 22 through July 16, followed by a more familiar little show called “Romeo and Juliet,” playing July 27 through Aug. 20. After opening, shows run Tuesdays through Sundays, starting at 7:15 p.m.

Bring blankets or chairs for seating, and picnics and drinks for enjoying.

Meanwhile, “Where There’s a Will,” directed by the sure hand of Norm Sham, will continue to have shows out and about on the nights when the Hill is dark. The touring troupe is much younger than its parent company, and was formed during the pandemic as a way to keep spirits high and audiences small in 2020 and 2021. Audiences eager to get out embraced the shows.

Knowing a good thing when they saw it, the Shakespeare in Delaware Park people kept the project going in 2022, and it has now become a fixture.

With a few props and a lot of jokes, including a bit of Rick Rolling, “Where There’s a Will” is a breezy introduction to the Bard. Fans of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will recognize the characters Quince, Bottom, Flute and Snout, who are every bit as organized here as they are in “Midsummer.” That’s OK, as they explain that this performance is “just a rehearsal” for when they are invited to Josh Allen’s Super Bowl victory party. (Cheers or groans may follow this line.)

"What’s it about?" you may ask. “About an hour,” Quince says.

The tour kicked off earlier in June, and there are 15 shows remaining, including stops in Clarence (June 26), West Seneca (July 10), Lancaster (July 22), Hamburg (July 17 and 31), Lockport (July 23 and 25) and Lewiston (Aug. 14). You’ll find them in Buffalo, too, at the Central Terminal on July 21 and Five Points Bakery on July 24.

The complete schedule with all towns and times is at shakespeareindelawarepark.org. You’ll also find downloadable playbills there for each of SDP’s 2023 productions.

New at Gateway Harbor Park

Meanwhile, well-known local music empresario Rick Falkowski wanted to try something new this year, which led to creation of Theatre Alongside the Canal at Gateway Harbor Park, Tonawanda.

“We were looking around and realized, 'Everybody’s doing music all over the place, what can we do that’s different?' ” Falkowski said. After talking with Buffalo theater people (“They thought it was a great idea”) and his local parks leadership, he said, “We decided, 'Let’s try a few, and if it goes over well, we’ll do it every Friday next year.' Everybody’s excited about it.”

Theater groups will be drawing from their repertoires for the one-night-only shows, which begin June 30 with “Diva by Diva,” the classic cabaret-style show from O’Connell & Company. Next up is “Spotlight Cabaret: The Past 5 Years,” from Bellissima Productions on July 14; Stand Up Entertainment Comedy, featuring several local comedians, on Aug. 4, and “State of the Art Cabaret” from Middleport’s Lake Plains Players on Aug. 18. Start time is 7 p.m.

There is some picnic seating inside the Gateway Park pavilion, but people can bring their own chairs. A full food menu will be available, provided by Old Man River. Falkowski clarified that this venue is on the south side of the Erie Canal, on the opposite bank from the site of the Tonawandas’ popular Wednesday summer concert series.

South to East Aurora

The Aurora Players, East Aurora’s longtime community theater company, continues its popular summer program of Theatre Under the Stars in Hamlin Park this season with a roaring version of “The Jungle Book.”

A cast of more than a dozen players will bring to life more than 30 characters in Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale. Kipling himself even makes an appearance.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 28, 29; Aug. 11, 12, 25 and 26, with Sundays as rain dates. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Hamlin Park is at the intersection of Grove and South Prospect streets in East Aurora.

All of the outdoor theatricals are free to attend, but not to produce. Donations are actively encouraged and gratefully accepted. As Shakespeare’s executive director, Lisa Ludwig, said when the actors are passing the hats, “We accept 10s, 20s, 50s, and small children who can fit into the bag and are willing to work ... "

She was joking about that last part, but generosity equals longevity, and is much appreciated.