Buffalo native Adelaide Clauss performs with the Washington Ballet at Chautauqua Institution

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Buffalo’s Adelaide Clauss. The 24-year-old rising star with the Washington Ballet will perform with the company at nearby Chautauqua Institution in shows Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. It is the first time in recent memory, if not the first time ever, the prestigious ballet company from our nation’s capital will perform in the region.

Clauss began her dance training at age 5 with The Neglia Conservatory of Ballet and quickly established herself as a unique talent garnering lead roles in Neglia Ballet Artists’ "The Nutcracker" and "Baba Yaga."

“She has an amazing facility [for dance],” said Heidi Halt, executive director of Neglia Ballet. "She was always the hardest worker in the room and brought joy with her into the studio.”

Halt recalled an early indication of Clauss’s innate artistry as a dancer in one of her first performances at 6 or 7 years with Neglia Ballet Artists’ portraying a flower creature in "Baba Yaga" that was supposed to act scared when the witch Baba Yaga comes near. “I saw her face onstage in that moment and she looked like she was about to cry. When she came off the stage, I asked her if she was okay and she looked at me, smiled, and said ‘yeah, I was just acting.’ ”

Clauss continued her training at 14 at The Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre, where she originated the role of young Clara in Alexei Ratmansky’s new "The Nutcracker" production for ABT. She then joined ABT’s Studio Company, following in the footsteps of notable dancers Misty Copeland and David Hallberg before joining The Washington Ballet in 2016 where she has danced several featured roles including most recently the lead roles of Odette/Odile in "Swan Lake" at The Kennedy Center.

Now in her sixth season with The Washington Ballet, Clauss says she loves returning to Buffalo (when she can) to teach and to perform at Neglia Ballet Artists' annual Spring Galas.

“Heidi and Sergio [Neglia] were fabulous people to introduce me to the artform of dance,” Clauss said. “Sergio is very good in giving young dancers a voice in the way they dance and wanting you to express yourself. It becomes less about the technique and more about the artistry.”

With the performances at Chautauqua, area dance fans will get to see Clauss in a different light as part of a world-class ensemble showcasing the talents that got her named as one of Pointe magazine’s “Stars of the Corps” in 2019. On Aug. 10, she is slated to perform in choreographer Jessica Lang’s Beethoven Serenade (2022), a group ballet that Lang said, “offers audiences beautifully spirited elegance that is often associated with classical ballet and breaks from its traditions in most meaningful ways.” She also performs in the world premiere of former New York City Ballet dancer Silas Farley’s Dowland Dances, a ballet set to music by Shakespearean-era composer John Dowland that is being created during TWB’s two-week residency at Chautauqua. Rounding out the Aug. 10 program will be George Balanchine’s challenging Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux (1960).

The Aug. 13 show has Clauss performing the featured role of “Terpsichore, Muse of dance and song,” in Balanchine’s iconic ballet Apollo (1928), to music by Igor Stravinsky. Also on that program will be the Act II pas de deux from the ballet Swan Lake, and Balanchine’s Allegro Brilliante (1956), a full-bodied display of Russian romanticism.

For Clauss and TWB, the upcoming performances at Chautauqua are part of the company getting back to in-person performances after the past few years of pandemic disruption where Clauss said she spent a lot of time away from the stage.

“I was in Buffalo for a fair chunk of the pandemic staying with my dad and brother alternatively,” Clauss said. “I took Zoom classes with Washington Ballet and others dancing in my dad’s living room on his rug until Neglia Ballet helped me get some dance flooring.”

Thankful to be back performing, Clauss said she feels very fortunate to have joined The Washington Ballet. “I love the atmosphere here. I find that [Artistic Director] Julie [Kent] fosters an atmosphere supportive of people as individuals and that lends itself to the dancers be supportive of one another,” she said.

Correspondingly, Kent said of Clauss: “Adelaide is an extraordinary example of a young 21st century artist. ... Her hometown community should be extremely proud of her accomplishments and the exciting possibilities for her future.”

Clauss said she couldn’t be more excited to be performing so close to Buffalo. “I am very proud of this company [TWB] and I hope the Buffalo community will come see us perform.”

