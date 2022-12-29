Buffalo Arts Studio gets major boost from state Council on the Arts grants

For one Buffalo not-for-profit arts organization, the holiday season brought with it a renewed sense of hope with the arrival of three grants through the New York State Council on the Arts.

The grants for Buffalo Arts Studio, totaling $90,000, will allow the organization to cover operating costs, invest in education and community programs, replace a full-time marketing position lost during the pandemic, and present exhibitions from artists-in-residence in 2023.

“Things are going well,” BAS curator Shirley Verrico said. “We’re crazy busy. And mainly just trying to figure what the world will look like in 2023, just like everyone else.

“Not really knowing what to expect is exciting, but it’s also difficult. So these NYSCA grants really help.”

The NYSCA grant money was awarded to BAS as a $40,000 Support for Organizations grant, $30,000 through a trio of Regrowth and Capacity grants beneath the Recovery Funding umbrella, and $20,000 in Support for Artists monies. Here is the breakdown:

Support for organizations. This grant covers general operating costs and allows BAS "to exist," Verrico said. “It lets us pay our electric bill, lets us stay open, and most importantly, lets us be free and open to the public. There are some organizations that get this kind of funding and still charge an admission fee, but we’re not one of them.”

Recovery funding. This grant will allow the studio to restore its Expanding the Leadership Pipeline program (ELP), which pays students from historically underrepresented communities to intern at BAS. This is a program dear to Verrico’s heart, and was developed, she said, as a way of addressing the lack of diversity in the arts and arts management fields.

“The arts is one of the whitest industries, nationally but also regionally,” Verrico said. “I’m able to do this job because I went to UB when it was almost free and then went and got a graduate degree when that was very affordable as well. I couldn’t have afforded to intern for free.

“Now, there’s an expectation that students will intern for some period of time and not get paid for it. We realized that this is a barrier to the arts world, particularly for young people of color. One of the reasons they haven’t been able to make that leap from college into the arts professions is because they had to work, they had to pay back their loans, and they didn’t have an entry point. So we created the ELP program – and it’s a stipend, so it’s not like an hourly wage, but it’s something.”

Buffalo Arts Studio’s Jump Start initiative, an in-depth program aimed at filling in the gaps in arts education for high school students, as well as its partnership with Buffalo refugee resettlement organization Journey’s End – halted during the pandemic – will also be afforded renewed focus by the grant.

Support for artists. Awarded to individual artists via a sponsoring not-for-profit organization, this grant allows BAS to present the work of two artists-in-residence in 2023.

George Hughes, a renowned artist from Ghana who also is an associate professor of painting at the University at Buffalo, will debut his exhibition “Identity, Power, and Reconciliation,” at BAS from Jan. 27 to March 1.

Buffalo artist and UB Department of Media Study professor Carl Lee’s “Unity Island” will run at BAS from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3.

Hughes and Lee also will be involved in the Buffalo Arts Studios' education and mentorship programs during their residencies.

The NYSCA grant money will have tangible and highly visible results in the arts and arts patron communities, Verrico said.

“This money will not sit in our account for any length of time. The vast majority of it will go right back out there, to support artists and to give back to the community.”