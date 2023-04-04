Put aside any concerns that “Thurgood” will make you feel like you are being lectured to or preached at. The fascinating character we meet onstage at Irish Classical Theatre was never a professor or a preacher. Instead, as envisioned by playwright George Stevens Jr., this legal lion of the 20th century was something of a raconteur.

Stevens has imagined a monologue by Thurgood Marshall that covers his life from childhood in segregated Baltimore to his becoming one of the nation’s most dynamic attorneys in the cause of civil rights, winning 29 of 32 cases he brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, all the way through his own appointment to that same court as the first Black justice.

It is a journey that is as entertaining as it is enlightening. In a powerful and nuanced performance, actor Brian Marable shows us a man who is driven by anger, ego and an unwavering sense of right and wrong. Fortunately, he is not a man without humor, and he finds it almost everywhere.

The narrative is peppered with little tidbits that further define the man: Marshall grows up in a family noted for its “distinctive names and extreme stubbornness”; his own name started as “Thoroughgood,” handed down the generations until he found it too unwieldy; one of his classmates at Howard University was Langston Hughes; one of his most rewarding early court victories came in a discrimination suit against the University of Maryland, which years earlier refused to admit him because of his race.

He reflects on an early lesson that guided him to his career: “The law is a weapon – if you know how to use it.”

“Thurgood” is the kind of show you wouldn’t mind seeing again, which helps explain how this production that is neither Irish nor classical wound up at ICTC. The company’s executive artistic director Kate LoConti Alcocer saw it at Chautauqua Institution a couple of years ago and wanted Buffalo to see it. The stars aligned to bring it here at just the right time, with the same actor and director (Steve H. Broadnax III) who made it so compelling the first time she saw it.

Info: "Thurgood” continues Thursdays to Sundays through April 16 in the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. It is a 90-minute show with no intermission. "Thurgood" contains some racial slurs, discussion of violence and a small amount of adult language. Visit irishclassical.com for tickets and more information.