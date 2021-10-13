Brazen-Faced Varlets presents a somber, important look at Nazi tyranny

The play “All Through the Night” takes place some time after the end of World War II, when a German woman named Ludmilla tells the stories of friends and acquaintances who lived through the rise and fall of the Third Reich.

It may seem odd that Ludmilla wants to present these recollections as modern-day fairy tales, but playwright Shirley Lauro knows her German culture. The characters in her dark, disjointed play could have stepped straight out of the grotesque folklore of the Brothers Grimm to be part of the Brazen-Faced Varlets’ production on the Alleyway main stage.

As in the tales preserved 200 years ago by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm – “Rapunzel,” “Cinderella,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Hansel and Gretel” and more – these true fables are filled with endangered babies, imprisoned women, grievous bodily harm, wicked witches and a distinct lack of happily-ever-afters.

Combined, the stories make for a heavy night at the theater. That is by design.

The action begins with the rise of Adolph Hitler in 1933 and moves through his takeover as dictator, promulgation of “master race” policies, the Second World War, the obliteration of Dresden and, finally, der Fürher’s suicide.