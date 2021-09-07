Brazen-Faced Varlets: A provocative, entertaining slate of plays

When a theater company takes a name like Brazen-Faced Varlets, one can presume that it will present shows that are brazen and a bit in-your-face. You also might expect them to have a rascally side, as varlets are wont to do.

None of that would be wrong.

Although they have graduated from back-of-the-bookstore performances areas to a genuine theater space with real seats at Alleyway’s Cabaret and Mainstage, Buffalo’s Brazen-Faced Varlets still aims to be as provocative as they are entertaining.

At the same time, they remain loving as a company, nurturing in their outreach and protective of their audience. (That means masks and proof of vaccination if you want to see them strut their stuff, at least for now.)

The Varlets’ return from Covid intermission picks up where they left off, with a few adjustments. Artistic Director Lara Haberberger said even she was surprised that the show scheduled for fall 2020 – right before the presidential election – maintains its importance this deep into 2021.