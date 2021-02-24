BPO grasps emotions of the moment as musical beauty encircles angst

The Arensky and Shostakovich works have string quartet pieces at the heart of their existence with the former elaborating on the slow movement of Arensky’s second string quartet (op. 35) while the “Chamber Symphony” is an arrangement of Shostakovich’s "String Quartet no. 8 (op. 110)" by Rudolf Barshai. The Haydn score is the only one utilizing brass and winds while the 20-piece string section – each member socially distanced from the others – is the musical constant in all three performances.

There’s a ”bonus” feature of this particular concert. Just as a program in Kleinhans Music Hall, the orchestra’s physical home, would sometimes feature a musical prelude in the Mary Seaton Room across from the main concert stage, this recording starts out with a well played sonic appetizer – composer David Uber’s “Brass Trio” performed by trumpeter Geoffrey Hardcastle, horn player Sheryl Hadeka and trombonist Timothy Smith.

While Kleinhans is the setting for this performance, the audience’s applause isn’t heard there these days. It used to be that the musical finale of the concert led to the audience filtering out of the hall and into the world but that shouldn’t stop anyone viewing these performances from a different place and then applauding the musician’s efforts in their own private “hall.”

Review