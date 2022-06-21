[BN] Things To Do: Uke Jam, Nickel City Opera, Wheels on Wednesday

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 23-30, 2022

Main events

Uke Jam. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Art's Cafe, 5 E. Main St., Springville. Free entry.

Ever wanted to learn to play the ukelele surrounded by a trendy, rehabbed cafe and pastries? You’re in luck. This rescued artisan bakery in Springville will host a learn-and-play opportunity with Springville Center for the Arts Executive Director Seth Wochensky. Bring your own uke or borrow one at the cafe to learn a tune alongside players of all experience levels.

Buffalo River Fest. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 24 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. Free parking.

Local artisan and artist displays, music, bingo, a kids’ area, the Waterfront Memories & More museum exhibit, and the Rigidized Metals River Regatta, featuring vessels rowing along the Buffalo River are highlights of this annual event. A majority of the packed itinerary is slated for Saturday, beginning with the regatta (starting at Harlem Road and Clinton Street at 11 a.m.) and capping off with performances by Time Pirates and Under Arrest. Proceeds benefit the upkeep and maintenance of Buffalo River Fest Park. Look at the full schedule online at thevalleycenter.com.

Buffalo Flea. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 at the Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive. $5 admission

More than 100 makers, collectors and artisans will showcase handcrafted candles, jewelry, Buffalo goodies and new and vintage home goods at this Step Out Buffalo event hosted outside the terminal. It will be backdropped by live music, food trucks and a beer garden. The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter will be there with adoptable dogs and cats, too.

Nickel City Opera presents Rigoletto. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center, 1250 Amherst St. $45 (eventbrite.com).

This Giuseppe Verdi opera about a court jester defending his daughter against an evil duke stars NCO founder and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame opera bass Valerian Ruminski as Sparafucile and Michael Nansel in the title role. It is directed by Giorgio Lalov and Steve Vaughan. NCO is a local nonprofit that has produced full-scale operatic productions like this one for more than a decade, boasting full set, costumes, orchestra, chorus and English supertitles.

Wheels on Wednesday. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Beechwood Continuing Care, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville.

An evening of family fun and free Sahlen's hot dogs and Perry's ice cream are part of one of the area’s longest-running car cruises, now renamed Wheels on Wednesday. Children’s games and activities such as balloon animals, costumed characters and face painting will join the scene of classic car enthusiasts, along with live music from Rockin’ Robin.

Don't miss these

Strawberry Fields Festival. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through July 9 at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport. Tickets $40 pre-sale, $43 at the door (beckerfarms.com). While the song goes, “Strawberry Fields forever,” this festival is only around in the summer. This golden hour package is a great summer date idea. You'll get two U-Pick quarts to pick your own strawberries, along with two cans of Effervescence White and a charcuterie board to split.

Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Free admission, but e-tickets are recommended (buffalogardens.com). Gardeners and outdoor decorators can peruse sculpture, metalwork, paintings, found art, ceramics, planters and other artisan creations from more than 50 local vendors. Food trucks will be on-site.

NYS Craft Brewer's Festival. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. General admission $55, designated driver $15 (tixr.com). Ages 21 and over. Canalside will crawl with hops and food trucks at this third annual festival featuring more than 55 breweries from across the state. A general admission ticket gets you unlimited 3-ounce beer samples and a 7-ounce souvenir tasting glass. A designated driver ticket can get cashed in for free bottles of water.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.