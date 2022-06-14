[BN] Things To Do: Juneteenth, Pride Bar Crawl, honoring Saul Elkin

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 16-23, 2022

Main events

Juneteenth Festival. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 at Martin Luther King Park, Best Street and Fillmore Avenue.

After two years online, this iconic festival returns to Martin Luther King Park near the Buffalo Museum of Science with a series of cultural and educational activities to preserve and promote African American heritage. Begun in 1976 as an alternative to the nation’s Bicentennial Celebration, the festival soon outgrew its Jefferson Avenue origins and expanded its various vendors, booths and ethnic foods and wares to its current location. This year’s 47th consecutive festival features a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday along with other activities.

Lewiston GardenFest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 on Center Street, Lewiston.

Green thumbs and aspiring gardeners will pack Lewiston’s historic Center Street for garden-centric displays, open gardens, demonstrations and container garden contests. Ringing in the hosting Garden Club’s 95th anniversary, guests can mosey along the pop-ups and create Make and Take craft activities, enjoy the Speaker Series in front of the Frontier House, or win People's Choice awards prizes.

Strawberry Moon Festival. Indigenous arts and food festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in Artpark’s lower park; free. Concert at 6:30 p.m. in Artpark Amphitheater; $20 general admission (artpark.net, ticketmaster.com).

This all-day celebration of indigenous cultures in the Niagara region is a two-part event. It starts in the Lower Park with a Native American community gathering, eclectic performances from Native artists, storytelling, dance, music, arts and crafts. Interactive cultural workshops include the largest Wampum belt display, strawberry wire beading and drum sanding, plus a Smoke Dance competition. At 6:30 p.m., Blue Rodeo and Pamyua perform in Amphitheater.

Pride Bar Crawl. 4 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 18 starting at Duke's Bohemian Grove Bar, 256 Allen St. Group tickets $20 apiece, single $25 (eventbrite.com).

Exclusive drink specials, waived covers and an afterparty awaits those rallying around Allentown in this Pride crawl. Admission gets you two-plus drinks and beverage and food specials at Duke's, Allen Street Hardware Cafe, Fugazi, Lenox Grill, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and other crawl locations. A portion of this event’s proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Father's Day Boat-B-Que Cruise. 6 p.m. boarding, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. sailing on Sunday, June 19 at Grand Lady Cruises, ​​275 Ganson St. Adult tickets $58, children $30, toddlers $10 (grandlady.com).

Following an afternoon on the golf course, dads can enjoy the waterfront’s summer sunset at this barbecue-meets-boat-cruise special event on Father’s Day evening. There will be live music, a cash bar and a dinner buffet of chicken, pulled pork, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans, and pasta salad aboard the Grand Lady Cruises.

Canal Concert Series. 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Gateway Harbor Park, Sweeney and Webster streets, North Tonawanda.

This annual free outdoor community concert series returns on June 22 with a double bill of music featuring Boogie Monsters (6 p.m.) and the Yachtfathers (8 p.m.). Vendors will be selling food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic); no outside food/beverages are allowed in the park during performances. Concerts continue each Wednesday through Aug. 31.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park. 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23 in Delaware Park. Free.

This 47th season of the annual outdoor theater will open by honoring founder and artistic director Saul Elkin on his retirement. A dedication ceremony includes the renaming of The Shakespeare Hill Stage to the Saul Elkin Stage and the day - June 23 - will be proclaimed Saul Elkin Day. The season’s opening production of “As You Like It” starts at 7:15 p.m.; performances are every night except Monday through July 17.

Don't miss

WYRK Toyota Taste of Country. 5:20 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Sahlen Field, 1 James D. Griffin Plaza. Country stars Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes and OsbornNash will perform during this popular concert event. As always, TOC has sold out, but tickets are available on the secondary market or you could win Field Tickets from WYRK.

Juneteenth/Father's Day Pop-Up Market. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at The Vegan Center, 60 Broad St., Tonawanda. These quarterly markets aim to be a one-stop Vegan shopping destination, packed with Vegan crepes from The Mad Irons, sweet treats from Confection Connection, and soy and coconut wax candles from ​​Twist & Pour Candle Company, among other vendors. Project Vegan will kick off its Broad Street Market, a mostly outdoor, expanded farmer’s market-esque event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 23 at The Vegan Center.

