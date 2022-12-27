 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard forces changes to 'Elf' schedule at Shea's

Elf the Music Shea's

Mark Fishback plays Santa and Cody Garcia is Buddy the Elf in the musical "Elf," which will now open on Dec. 28 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

 Jeremy Daniel
Extreme weather conditions have delayed the opening of "Elf" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

The musical will now open on Dec. 28 after the first two performances were canceled on Dec. 26 and 27. One show has been added at 1 p.m. Dec. 29. All other shows are set to go on as originally scheduled.

Here are the current show times: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 29 and 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

Patrons with tickets to the canceled performances will be automatically refunded, according to the Shea's website. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

"Elf" is the Broadway musical version of the popular 2003 holiday film of the same name. In the comedy, Will Ferrell starred as the orphaned title character who leaves the North Pole to search for his birth father (played by James Caan) in New York City.

For more information, visit sheas.org.

