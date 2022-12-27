Blizzard forces changes to 'Elf' schedule at Shea's

Extreme weather conditions have delayed the opening of "Elf" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

The musical will now open on Dec. 28 after the first two performances were canceled on Dec. 26 and 27. One show has been added at 1 p.m. Dec. 29. All other shows are set to go on as originally scheduled.

Here are the current show times: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 29 and 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

Patrons with tickets to the canceled performances will be automatically refunded, according to the Shea's website. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

"Elf" is the Broadway musical version of the popular 2003 holiday film of the same name. In the comedy, Will Ferrell starred as the orphaned title character who leaves the North Pole to search for his birth father (played by James Caan) in New York City.

For more information, visit sheas.org.