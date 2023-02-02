If you’re in one of Buffalo’s many restaurants or bars and see a young woman painting portraits at a table, don’t hesitate to say hi.

That’s what Bianca L. McGraw is hoping you’ll do.

The artist has been creating portraits in public as her own “call to action” following the mass shootings at Tops last May 14. It was the second time an event like that took place in her life. In 2008, she was a student at Northern Illinois University where a mass shooting killed five students and injured 17.

When it happened in Buffalo, McGraw said she hit a wall.

“I felt stuck,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do as an artist. It’s easy to be upset by these events, but what are we doing?”

For McGraw, that meant using her art – which she calls her “Band-Aid” – to create a safe space for people to work through their grief toward healing. That's why it was important for her to work in the community where she could channel the healing vibes of those around her. The artist, poet, teacher and multimedia installation artist is a familiar sight at such spots as Taisho Hertel, Gypsy Parlor and Teton Kitchen on Elmwood.

“I only painted pictures in the community. They weren’t done at home – they had to be in Buffalo. They had to help me heal. I went to a café, restaurant or bar. I set up and people would come up to me and start talking,” said McGraw, an art teacher at Tapestry Charter High School who relocated to Buffalo 12 years ago from Chicago and fell in love with the community.

The portraits, which focus on Black Buffalo artists – musicians, poets, DJs – are in her new exhibit "Caffeinated Injustices," opening Feb. 3 at the Western New York Book Arts Center.

The first portrait McGraw did in what became this series was of a Black woman facing up to a semi-automatic weapon. It was a strong visual, perhaps too strong for some she realized, so McGraw looked to her friend Marquis “Ten Thousand” Burton, a poet and educator for inspiration.

“I just felt his image and the type of poetry that he is talking about helped community healing and it felt like I had to continue this as a series,” McGraw said.

Each of the six portraits in the series spotlights an artist with the theme of the May 14 shooting and is created utilizing coffee as her only medium as she juxtaposes coffee addiction and gun addiction.

Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth, holding her book "The Revolution Will Rhyme," has the shopping carts representing the 10 victims of the Tops shooting in her hair.

DJ Sike is spinning thoughts and prayers while bullets fly out of a speaker.

Sunflowers with bullet-filled gun chambers at their center wrap around singer Drea D'Nur.

“I felt I had to use the artists of Buffalo,” McGraw said. “It was also healing for me. I could use the people to feed back into me the energy I felt like I lost after the shooting.”

The exhibit also features her "Black Lives Matter" installation made with 16,000 Lego bricks along with five mini portraits from the aftermath of the deadline winter storms. “I felt there wasn’t a plan for the people who had mobility diversity so I’m doing some that addressed it,” McGraw said.

She will also have a new piece on Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student who was stabbed to death on Oct. 14 outside a freshman dorm at the University at Buffalo North Campus. If that piece is sold, McGraw said that proceeds will be donated to his family. Lewis will also be the subject of what could be her next series and she will do his portraits at UB where he died and where she was a resident hall director when she moved here from Chicago 12 years ago.

“This is another Black body. I feel they aren’t treated the same as white bodies," McGraw said. "This will be my next focus. Right now I feel there is a call for it.”

PREVIEW

Feb. 3 to March 4 in the Main Gallery at the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. An opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 with an artist talk at 6 p.m.