Benjamin Brindise explores his identity in journey from poet to playwright

Benjamin Brindise has written precisely one play. And yet the writer, who is known locally for his poetry and fiction, will soon share a bill with some of the most prolific modern dramatists.
“Everything You’ve Ever Loved Will Rust,” written by Brindise, opens Jan. 28 during Aurora Players’ “A Weekend of One Acts,” a festival of eight short plays that includes shows by David Ives and Tony Award-winner Christopher Durang, as well as fellow Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke.
For Brindise, it's the culmination of a process that began with a little nudge from some friends.
In 2019, Justin and Carly Karcher produced a collection of short plays inspired by “The Twilight Zone” at American Repertory Theatre of WNY. They reached out to Brindise, and encouraged him to write for them, even though he had never dabbled in playwriting before. “I thought, Oh yeah, I like a challenge. So I decided to give it a try,” Brindise said.
Brindise said the idea for the play came to him when a moment from his own life left him thinking about his identity.
“I had this really weird experience being a spoken-word poet, where I became known for the type of hat that I wore,” Brindise said. “One day I walked out in the street without my hat on, and I walked by people that I had seen a hundred times, and they walked right by me without recognizing me.”
Brindise described the incident as “surreal,” almost as if he had disappeared, and so he began concocting a story that tackled that feeling head-on. In “Everything You’ve Ever Loved Will Rust,” the main character is dealing with the loss of his childhood home, and he begins feeling unmoored from his sense of self. To complicate things, a “double” appears and begins taking over the man’s life, which leads to a “dive into what makes a person a person,” Brindise said.
Though the process of playwriting was new to him, Brindise described the experience as “freeing,” since he had the support of collaborators to help bring the project to fruition, including Mia LaMarco who directed the show for Aurora Players, and helped Brindise flesh out the play into its current version. (“Everything You’ve Ever Loved Will Rust” has been expanded from three scenes to five.) According to LaMarco, Brindise is a natural, and she hopes he continues to write for the theater.
“I said ‘Ben, you’ve got to write another show, and you should do a full-length play this time,’” LaMarco recalled. “I think he’s really got a future in it.”
Brindise said he's excited to continue working as a writer, no matter the genre. He describes himself as “medium-brow” – a lover of all things sophisticated and trashy – and someone who is excited by well-told stories.
“Give me any story, in any medium,” he said. “And I’ll pay attention, as long as it’s engaging.”
PREVIEW
“A Weekend of One Acts”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Jan 28 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Roycroft Pavilion, 166 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Tickets are $13; call 687-6727 or visit auroraplayers.org.