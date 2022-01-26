Benjamin Brindise explores his identity in journey from poet to playwright

Benjamin Brindise has written precisely one play. And yet the writer, who is known locally for his poetry and fiction, will soon share a bill with some of the most prolific modern dramatists.

“Everything You’ve Ever Loved Will Rust,” written by Brindise, opens Jan. 28 during Aurora Players’ “A Weekend of One Acts,” a festival of eight short plays that includes shows by David Ives and Tony Award-winner Christopher Durang, as well as fellow Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke.

For Brindise, it's the culmination of a process that began with a little nudge from some friends.

In 2019, Justin and Carly Karcher produced a collection of short plays inspired by “The Twilight Zone” at American Repertory Theatre of WNY. They reached out to Brindise, and encouraged him to write for them, even though he had never dabbled in playwriting before. “I thought, Oh yeah, I like a challenge. So I decided to give it a try,” Brindise said.

Brindise said the idea for the play came to him when a moment from his own life left him thinking about his identity.