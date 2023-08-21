The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration has quickly become a late-summer tradition since being founded by Lindsey Taylor in 2017.

Music, arts and culture are celebrated in what has grown into a four-day event – this year it is Aug. 24-27 – and culminates in the namesake daylong event on Aug. 27 at the Buffalo Central Terminal. The common thread that can be found in the Beau Fleuve motto is being “culturally activated and community engaged.”

It’s also a good reminder that Beau Fleuve – the French term for beautiful river, which is how Buffalo got its name from the proximity to the Buffalo River – isn’t just about this one event, but a year-round dedication to embracing the community and the arts.

“It’s not all we do throughout the year,” Beau-Fleuve’s founder Lindsey Taylor said about the summer event. “We pride ourselves on being 365, 24/7 involved in culture and community all year-round.”

Some of that includes work through the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Foundation, which provides music and arts programs for inner city youths ages 5-22.

The weekend of events includes comedian Spank Horton on Aug. 24; a VIP reception and happy hour on Aug. 25; and the Beau Fleuve Softball Classic on Aug. 26.

The main celebration is from 2 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Buffalo Central Terminal (495 Paderewski Drive), where there will be three stages for musical performances, plus art exhibits, food trucks and a vendor village. It begins with a happy hour at 2 p.m. with a newly added family fun zone spearheaded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Explore & More Children’s Museum. The kids area will include balloon making, face painting and caricature drawing, along with other interactive activities. Taylor emphasizes the family zone will be an opportunity for all ages since Beau Fleuve wants to be a family friendly event.

Additionally, during the happy hour there will be a “pull up and pitch event” that welcomes small businesses to present an elevator pitch for the chance to win a cash prize.

Musical highlights include Buffalo acts such as “American Idol” contestant Matt Wilson, pop-punk band Super American, singer-songwriter Grace Greenan and rising hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Che Noir. The more than 20 performances also include Farrow, Inner City Bedlam, Underrated Evolution, Jon Jon, Kota Sovia, Leale, OG Sole and emerging R&B singer CD Rose from Boston.

New Orleans DJ and producer Mannie Fresh will close out the evening with some of his greatest hits and a live DJ set.

Specialty curated performances, offering a range of artistic expression, include renowned artist Edreys Wajed performing a medley of his songs as Buffalo hip-hop pioneer Billy Drease Williams, with a component of his visual art as well.

From New York City, “The King of the Remix” Ted Smooth will be spinning a tribute in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. DJ Avee and Friends will perform Latin music featuring Bachata and the Rochester-based Merengue Tipico band Banda Light.

Attendees will be able to explore and interact with several partnered art installations. “CAFÉ” by artist and fashion designer Billie Essco, will feature a café set design to spotlight his Cafe clothing brand; “Library Paint Splash Set” curated by Mandela Huff, has a messy painted library book wall and live photo shoot; “Denim Wall,” curated by Nekea Brown, features her sought-after denim wall with a picnic twist; and “Welcome,” curated by Vinny Alejandro, is a graffiti-inspired welcome sign for Beau Fleuve where guests can take selfies.

“The reason we call it a celebration and not a festival is because we want to celebrate all genres and all mediums of music, art and culture that come and resonate from Western New York,” Taylor said. “New York is a very diverse community, but at the same time it’s very segregated. Our mission statement is that we stand on the pillars of diversity to build bridges in our community through the arts.”

Tickets for the celebration event on Aug. 27 are available through beaufleuvemusicarts.com

The cost is $20 for ages 18 and older; $10 for ages 5-17. Kids younger than 5 are admitted free. A ticket for all weekend events is $75.

Here’s a rundown of the other events:

Aug. 24: National touring comedian Spank Horton headlines “Laugh Alil Comedy Show,” at 7 p.m. in D’Youville University’s Kavinoky Theatre (320 Porter Ave.). Tickets are $22-$24 (tickettailor.com).

Aug. 25: VIP reception and happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Side Rowing Club, which is free with RSVP (via Ticket Tailor). Being celebrated are Michelle Urbancyzk, Renata Toney, Ekua Mends-Aidoo, Jamil Crews, Luis Reyes, Wilmer Olivencia Jr., Shantelle Patton, Kendra Brim and Claudine Ewing.

Aug. 26: The Beau Fleuve Softball Classic, from 6 to 10 p.m. at D’Youville University’s Dobson Field (602 Fourth St.). Featuring former professional athletes and artists.