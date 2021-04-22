Be part of the art when 'Beyond van Gogh' visits Buffalo

An international immersive art event coming to Buffalo will allow guests to step inside the paintings of Vincent van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is a traveling art museum utilizing more than 300 of the artist’s iconic works including “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night” and “Café Terrace at Night” to surround guests in a 360-degree experience.

It will open in late summer for a 12-week run inside the Starry Night Pavilion, a 35,000-square-foot mobile museum with 35-foot high ceilings, air conditioning and heat that will take a week to set up outside the Eastern Hills Mall. Because of high demand in other cities that is leading to extended runs, the opening date is yet to be announced.

Instead of looking at van Gogh’s work in a frame, attendees will be “inside” the art as it is projected onto walls, ceilings and floors. Moving lights and colors will add to the ambiance, as will a voice-over of van Gogh’s words and symphonic music. In the walk-through exhibit, which takes about one hour to complete, guests can sit in seats or on the floor and be surrounded by van Gogh’s artwork. Photos are allowed, but not video.

