Auditions: Gay Men's Chorus, Towne Players, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, more

Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus announces auditions and the first rehearsal for its Spring 2023 concert series. Auditions for new members start at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 with a rehearsal from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion (533 Amherst St.). It is open to all who sing tenor, baritone or bass. Future rehearsals are from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday. For questions, email director@thebgmc.org

The Towne Players of Ken-Ton seeks five men and four women, ages 20s to 50s, for various roles in the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors.” Auditions are from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16-17 at the Sheridan Parkside Community Center (169 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Tonawanda). Actors will be required to read various scenes from the script. It is nonunion and unpaid. Performances are May 12-14 and 19-21. majai_of_dreams@yahoo.com

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is holding auditions for its 2023 season. The open call auditions are by appointment only and can be made by calling 716-856-4533. The plays are “Measure for Measure” (June 22 to July 16) and “Romeo and Juliet” (July 27 to Aug. 20). Actors should prepare one memorized, Shakespearean monologue, not to exceed 2 minutes. Bring a résumé/career bio and a headshot to the audition. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Auditions will be held at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, Clare Music Hall Building (3860 Main St.).

Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Company Inc. and Shea’s 710 are seeking Black, Indigenous and people of color of all body types, ages 18 and older for “The Color Purple,” which will be presented Sept. 15-Oct. 1. Auditions will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23 at Shea’s 710 Main (710 Main St.). You must schedule a 10-minute appointment for one of those dates by emailing production@2ndgentheatre.com or calling 716-508-7480. Include name, contact information and preferred date and time (Jan. 22 or 23) for your audition. Bring (or email ahead of time) a recent headshot and updated résumé/bio and be prepared to sing a song of your choice, in the style of the show. Callbacks are from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 24.