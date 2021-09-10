At O'Connell & Company, arguments and humor are used to discuss the meaning of 'Art'

I’ve thought a lot about art these past 18 months. That will happen when you’re suddenly without something. The pandemic took away some of my most cherished artistic things: live music, movies on the big screen, and plays with actors in front of a living, breathing audience.

But those things have been coming back. This past week I communed with all three (concert, movie, play) and all those thoughts about art, all those needling questions – Is art essential to the human experience? What constitutes real art? How will I feel once I’m back in those rooms again? – didn’t so much disappear, but rather settled into the background, along with familiar feelings of longing and confusion, of something being wrong or missing.

Art is a balm, yes, it is meant to soothe and reassure but it is also meant to challenge and enrage, to disarm us and leave us naked with all those shameful things we keep hidden. Art is a mirror, as the metaphor goes; sometimes the reflection is just plain ugly.