At New Phoenix, Red Thread presents a complex and well-acted 'The Children'

A stunned Hazel (Josephine Hogan) helps to mop up the blood while apologizing, “We’d heard you died...” (then, remembering her manners) … “Lovely to see you, though!”

Clearly there is something off between these women, and it isn’t just a nuclear meltdown. Though cordial, they are facing off like a matador and bull.

But do not mistake their deliberate stiffness for bad acting. Hogan and Dugan have these characters down to the smallest gesture, glare and parry as they make polite small talk that isn’t as pointless as it appears.

Though living on the radiation rim, Hazel reveals an obsession with staving off aging and death. As for Rose, well, it isn’t quite clear yet what is going on with her, but women don’t just leave America to return to a nuclear hellscape for no reason.

Thankfully, before hospitality totally disintegrates, Robin (Peter Palmisano) bursts into the cottage and, unlike Hazel, he embraces Rose with boisterous affection. Robin is the link between the trio’s past and the semiapocalyptic present, heading outside every day for … for whatever it is he is really doing. Palmisano’s energy, though infectious, mostly serves to heighten the tension and, yes, fear that is creeping in.