At New Phoenix, Red Thread presents a complex and well-acted 'The Children'

While the poet Dylan Thomas famously recommends that we “Rage, rage against the dying of the light,” playwright Lucy Kirkwood chooses to explore more nuanced responses to death and disaster in her compact, provocative drama “The Children.”
The complexity of the play, along with its themes of isolation and resistance, resonate in these pandemic times. No wonder it appealed to the folks at Red Thread Theatre, who are presenting the one-act show on stage at the New Phoenix Theatre on the Park.
Like so many invisible perils, be it global warming, a virus, or something else, the danger surrounding the characters in “The Children” is not immediately obvious. Kirkwood was inspired to write the play after a tsunami destroyed a nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011. Here, she transfers the action to the coast of England, inventing a similar disaster that forces a pair of retired nuclear engineers, Hazel and Robin, to flee their home for an isolated cottage outside the exclusion zone. What happens next is the story.
As the action opens, there is a surprise visit from Rose (Eileen Dugan), a former nuclear co-worker who moved to America more than 30 years earlier. She arrives at the door with an equally unexpected bloody nose.
A stunned Hazel (Josephine Hogan) helps to mop up the blood while apologizing, “We’d heard you died...” (then, remembering her manners) … “Lovely to see you, though!”
Clearly there is something off between these women, and it isn’t just a nuclear meltdown. Though cordial, they are facing off like a matador and bull.
But do not mistake their deliberate stiffness for bad acting. Hogan and Dugan have these characters down to the smallest gesture, glare and parry as they make polite small talk that isn’t as pointless as it appears.
Though living on the radiation rim, Hazel reveals an obsession with staving off aging and death. As for Rose, well, it isn’t quite clear yet what is going on with her, but women don’t just leave America to return to a nuclear hellscape for no reason.
Thankfully, before hospitality totally disintegrates, Robin (Peter Palmisano) bursts into the cottage and, unlike Hazel, he embraces Rose with boisterous affection. Robin is the link between the trio’s past and the semiapocalyptic present, heading outside every day for … for whatever it is he is really doing. Palmisano’s energy, though infectious, mostly serves to heighten the tension and, yes, fear that is creeping in.
What develops is a fable of choices, the type that people make in a crisis. Some pick denial, others react in the here and now, and a few will take responsibility for both the past and the future.
It is a credit to Kirkwood, director Robert Waterhouse and this accomplished cast that those choices never come across as simple, right or easy. Nevertheless, sooner or later, choices have to be made. Thankfully, they are up to the challenge.
Theater review
“The Children”
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Red Thread Theatre in collaboration with New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park, through March 26. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $30 general, $20 for students and seniors. Thursdays are pay what you can. For tickets, call the box office at 853-1334 or visit newphoenixtheatre.org.