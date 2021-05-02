At long last, a window opens to help shuttered area venues

On April 27, a window of opportunity opened for an industry that was one of the first to shut down due the pandemic, and will be among the last to fully reopen – the live entertainment business so central to the Western New York cultural experience.

The Shuttered Venues Operators Grants (SVOG), part of the Save Our Stages Act, launched an online application process at noon that day. Within the first five hours of the launch, there were more than 6,000 applications filed and another 8,000 were being worked on by day’s end statewide.

For these venues and cultural institutions, the help promised as part of the Covid relief bill that passed in December has been a long time coming. And the months leading up to the opening of the Small Business Administration portal to the SVOG relief had been marked by frustration and confusion.

The opening of the portal came nearly three weeks after technical problems forced the SBA to close it for repairs, before any applications had been successfully submitted. The plan was then to reopen the process April 24 – a Saturday – until all-but-unanimous negative feedback to the proposed weekend relaunch moved it to April 27.