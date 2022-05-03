At Lancaster Opera House, an entertaining 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' made for our times

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the training-wheels biblical musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice before they became “superstars,” has been entertaining audiences for more than half a century. Now, what with the wear and tear of decades of pop culture shifts, along with pandemic effects on casting and rehearsals, the Lancaster Opera House is giving this beloved “Dreamcoat” a few small alterations.

Stay calm, all you “Joseph” fans. “Elvis” has not left the building. This musical may be a tongue-in-cheek Bible story, but some things really are sacred.

The trims and tucks here are practically seamless, resulting in a “Dreamcoat” perfectly tailored for the times. It's a fast-moving, fun-filled story of jealousy, imprisonment and famine, distilled to its essence with everything working out fine, just as in the original. Genesis, that is.

The cast is a baker’s dozen of enthusiastic and talented singers. SUNY Fredonia’s Ian Hayes plays Joseph, favorite son of Jacob, with an unbridled optimism and energy, and Jennifer Horton as the narrator gives the necessary measure of gravitas with her rich, clear vocals.

Due to economies of scale and, well, economics, we see only six brothers (Daniel Cassidy, Lucas Denies, Alex Anthony Garcia, Nathan Andrew Miller, Lorenzo Shaw Parnell and Matthew Rittler) on the cozy opera house stage at any time. Still, they sing as though they are 11, so who’s counting? The traditionally underwritten female roles get some oomph from Sarah Blewett, Rebecca Kroetsch and Megan Mahaney. Jack Kreuzer delivers as that rockin’ hounddog, Pharaoh. Quick change artist Ian Michalski plays almost everyone else with individuality.

Back to those economies of space and $$: This is a far more intimate “Joseph” than those Osmond-starring extravaganzas. The setting forgoes the desert and the pyramids, opening instead on a small, modern city block, designed by David Dwyer. There the musical blooms as an impromptu celebration, with neighbors playing multiple parts wearing costumes grabbed from the cleaners and consignment shop. The Technicolor Dreamcoat becomes a gaudy striped sport coat with a gold lame lining, flashy if not fashionable.

The show wears all these changes well. By paring down the glam and glitter, the inherent creativity of the music and lyrics takes over the spotlight. One reason the Sirs Andrew and Tim made it to knighthood was their obvious love for all the possibilities of musicals. They crammed as many of those into “Joseph” as they could, shifting genres from song to song, from country to cabaret to Graceland’s finest. Under the sure hand of Fran Landis, director and music director of the band in the balcony, they all come together to show the universality of both music and the story’s message of forgiveness and following one’s dreams.

Choreographer and costume designer Timmy Goodman kept the hoedown hopping and made sure all the outfit changes weren’t distracting, with help on hair and makeup by Valerie Sember and Elaine Heckler doing double-duty in wardrobe and stage management. Mood changes were effectively executed by J. Michael Landis on sound, Nicholas Quinn as lighting designer and Laura Rast guiding the spotlight. The best shows are often the ones where these duties seem to occur naturally, and that was the case here.

Wikipedia says that “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” has been performed by more than 20,000 theatrical groups over its 50-plus years. As this production proves, there’s a good reason for those numbers.

Theater review

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Playing through May 15 at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $35 adult, $33 seniors and $20 for students (lancasteropera.org, 683-1776).

