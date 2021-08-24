At 'Beyond Van Gogh,' a multimedia experience takes viewers inside the art

What visitors may want to know ahead of time is that Van Gogh didn’t start painting seriously until he was about 30, then struggled as an artist for nearly a decade without any public recognition. There's a touch of that here: There are no titles on any of the free-flowing images, so you may want to do a quick web search before going if you want to know what you are looking at.

Most of his best-known works came from a burst of creativity in the last two years of his life. In quotes from the show, Van Gogh says that he finally was finding “ideas in abundance” and “going like a painting locomotive” in 1888. The paint was barely dry on those canvases when he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 37 in July 1890.

His short life also helps explain the abundance of Van Gogh immersion shows now. Because he died so young, his art went out of copyright and into the public domain far sooner than that of many of his contemporaries. All those sunflowers, wheat fields and starry nights have been fair game for use on posters, tote bags, pens, coffee mugs, bookmarks, T-shirts, pajama pants, face masks, whatever, for decades.