As reopening approaches, air of uncertainty hangs over the Buffalo theater community

This fall was supposed to bring a big comeback for live theater in Buffalo.

In early spring, Shea’s Performing Arts Center committed to reopening with a full Broadway season, kicking off with Disney’s "Frozen," on Sept. 10. This was big news and represented an all-in attitude from the cornerstone of the historic Theatre District.

A long period of deliberation followed as local theater companies debated how and when to open an in-person 2021-22 season – if at all. That's led to a staggered opening to the season that starts on Sept. 9 with some companies waiting until 2022 to put on their first live performance of the season.

But as launch of the theater season arrives, a cloud of uncertainty has descended on the live, in-person entertainment business as the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus continues its spread and the number of cases in Erie County rises.

The Arties, a regional theater awards celebration, originally scheduled for Sept. 20 in Shea's 710 Theatre, was just postponed. And Curtain Up!, the annual gala marking the commencement of the theater season, is postponed until the fall of 2022, when, it will return in a “bigger, better, reimagined way,” said Theatre District Association of WNY President Terry Fisher.