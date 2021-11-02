ART's 'Something Wicked' recalls a nearly forgotten piece of Buffalo history

Romans never forget the greatness that was Rome. Camelot lives on in legend, even though it never existed. But Buffalo has amnesia. We too easily forget a time when our city was the glory of America.

Most schoolchildren at least know that Buffalo had a canal and a mule named Sal, thanks to the old song, and that’s an important point. The reputations of cities are maintained as much by the arts as by history books. Yes, New York is a great city. Paris is a great city. And Hollywood and some of the world’s greatest artists ensured that we all know it.

Playwright James A. Marzo clearly has great affection for this city and has written a play, set in Buffalo the year before the canal opened. In “Something Wicked,” Marzo shows us 1824 Buffalo as a rather rough and tumble city on the eve of its huge boom. It’s a time when opportunists abounded. There were plenty of ways to make money and as many ways for money to be squandered.

Marzo recounts the events leading up to Buffalo’s only public execution in what American Repertory Theater of WNY is accurately billing as “a Buffalo tale of deceit, murder and woe.” This event, all but forgotten today, was talked about for decades and attracted 30,000 spectators at time when the population of Buffalo was only about 2,000.