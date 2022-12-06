ART's 'Birth of Santa' is a provocative look into the meaning of the season

#FamousArtistCancelsChristmas is the hashtag that’s trending as “The Birth of Santa” opens at American Repertory Theater of WNY. For the painter in question, this is not good news.

The Artist (Andrew Zuccari), known for his comforting, relatable and emotional paintings, had taken a chance this Christmas and went for something edgier, a work that was meant to be a bit of a joke.

Unfortunately, it takes only nanoseconds after his painting’s unveiling to realize that no one is laughing. The outrage is instant. So is the rejection.

We don’t see all these outraged “art” patrons, they are heard in voiceover as the play opens. Onstage, the Artist is left alone to deal with the backlash over his work.

Then we see it: A large canvas showing a naked man-baby emerging from the womb with full beard and Santa hat. It was intended, the Artist explains, as a humorous homage to masterpieces like Michelangelo’s “Creation” of a full-grown Adam getting the spark of life from the Hand of God.

Judging by the response, it looks like he will have to pass on his planned “Last Supper” with Santa sharing cookies with his elves.

“I’m in the midst of being canceled,” the Artist laments, and from there the story goes down a rabbit hole of holiday hopelessness, public shaming and personal disappointments, eventually leading to some character-building reflection.

Playwright Justin Karcher is best known locally for his poetry, and we get a nice measure of that here with a helpful narration a la “A Christmas Carol” in free verse. Maryna Suefert is the reader, connecting the dots as the Artist deals with trouble with his Significant Other (Danielle Burning), who has problems of her own, and pressure from his Scrooge-like manager (David Wysocki), who sees no reason for an artist to try to spread his wings when there is money at stake.

Their personal conflicts are as tangled as last season’s hastily boxed up Christmas lights, so, to help undo the knots, the three are visited by the ghosts of the Little Drummer Boy and Norman Rockwell. From there, it is a journey through all the unrealistic expectations that no holiday could ever meet.

As the Little Drummer Boy (Ian Andre Michalski) tells it, his career peaked when he played for the baby who would grow up to die for our sins. Since then, he just keeps rump-pa-pum-pumming, a nameless percussionist trying not to be bitter.

Rockwell (a dapper Rick Lattimer) also knew what it was like to be loved by the public for his sentimentality and dismissed by critics who “saw me as the enemy of all art.” Redemption, he now knows, is possible.

Through a brisk hour and a half, we meet a ghost of Christmas present in the form of a robot (Seufert again) and Mr. Commercialism, played by Eric Mowery, who also directed and, in a clever nod to commercialism, mentions that all the artwork on the set is his and one of the pieces will be raffled off after the show.

There is no hugely compelling plot driving “The Birth of Santa.” Instead, Karcher delivers his cautionary tale through a series of soliloquies, flooding the audience with observations, ideas and philosophies. In the end, he leaves it for everyone, the naughty and the nice, to sort it out to find their own reasons for the season.

Review

“The Birth of Santa”

Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY

What: New holiday play by Buffalo poet/playwright Justin Karcher, on searching for the “reason for the season,” with echoes of Dickens.

Where: Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (8 p.m. Dec. 16) and 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.

Summary: A pointed, provocative and kinda weird adventure into the meaning of Christmas, community and “cancellation,” told with flourish and ghosts. 90 minutes, for teens and older.