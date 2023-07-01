William McCullagh, a Brighton Fire district volunteer, recalled painting at home one day and thinking it would be nice for his peers to have a creative outlet to help cope with the daily stress of their jobs if they didn’t already. He was curious what other first responders were making, even if it was as simple as gluing matches or toothpicks together.

“We wanted to know what their outlet was, and what they did to feel safe or cope with the pandemic,” McCullagh said.

“Our Community Heroes,” a new exhibit at the Western New York Artists Group and Artists Group Gallery, spotlights the artwork of local first responders and front-line workers to show how art can become a therapeutic mechanism for anyone struggling with mental health. The exhibit displays how creating art becomes a way of working through stress and anxiety, and serves as a token of gratitude and appreciation from the gallery organizers.

“Part of the reason we did this show is we wanted the public to understand that these were people, not just firefighters, not just nurses, and that they have other interests and passions that help them get through the trauma that they have to deal with,” said Gallery Director Donald J. Siuta. “Some of these artists use art as therapy and we want the public to understand this.”

The idea of the show had been marinating for a while thanks to McCullagh, who has been volunteering at Artist Group Gallery for more than a decade. McCullagh, a retired art teacher for Franklin Middle School, was curious if other first responders were turning to art as a way of coping, especially during the height of the pandemic.

“We’d go to calls and have to spray the truck and wear masks and stay away from each other,” McCullagh said. “Sometimes when you are firefighting or helping people, there is no way you can stay away from each other, and it got a little stressful.”

Once lockdown restrictions began lifting around the summer of 2020, WNY Artists Group sent out a traditional call for work, and approached various fire departments, police departments, schools, hospitals and Meals on Wheels for the exhibit.

The result is an exhibit of 45 works from 15 artists that includes photographs, glassware, fiber art, acrylic and watercolor painting, pastel, charcoal and printmaking. The collection includes art that is inspired by the themes of first-responder jobs, like paintings and photographs of firefighters in action, and others that depart entirely, such as a still life of a garden salad or a heap of embroidered thread balls.

Siuta said that while some of these artists had worked with Artist Group Gallery before, it was the first time being shown in a gallery for others, which underscores the idea that these essential workers created art for the sake of their well-being, not with the expectation of being in a gallery exhibit.

“These are people who we take for granted,” Siuta said, “and this is our way of saying thank you and we understand what you are going through.”

Info: "Our Community Heroes" continues through July 28 at Artists Group Gallery, 1 Linwood Ave. Summer gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit wnyag.com.