Anthony Chase: An altered theater scene gradually resumes in Buffalo, again giving us a gathering space

As the theaters slowly, haltingly and cautiously begin to reopen, we might recall that the pandemic became real, for many of us, when social gathering places started to shut down. Restaurants, bars, schools and theaters shuttered in the spring of 2020, beginning the prolonged season of Covid-19.

The crisis became real for me when the plug was pulled on the Broadway production of “Hello Dolly!” at Shea’s in March 2020. The inviolable rule of the theater, that the show must go on, had been broken. This was serious. Quickly, every theater in the city, across the state and throughout the world would follow suit.

On March 24, 2020, just two weeks into the shutdown, Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, a good friend who had been the witness at our wedding and signed our marriage license, died of the disease.

Among the many lessons the pandemic has taught us is that human beings crave social interaction. During these lonely months, we have come to appreciate going to the gathering places we might previously have taken for granted with renewed ardor.