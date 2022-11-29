An outstanding 'Sound of Music' is a holiday treat at Lancaster Opera House

“The Sound of Music,” now onstage at the Lancaster Opera House after the “Snowvember” postponement, is a holiday treat from top to bottom. Those who already hold tickets to this winning show can count themselves lucky – most performances are sold out.

No liberties have been taken with the well-known story, or its musical catalog. The von Trapp family story as interpreted through the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein unfolds exactly as memory tells us it will. Even so, thanks to a break-out performance by Sarah Blewett as Maria (the Julie Andrews role), paired with the suitably romantic and wonderfully voiced Michael David Axtell as Captain von Trapp and an overall excellent (and large) supporting cast, this visit to the 1938 Austrian Alps feels as fresh as yesterday.

Under the direction of David Bondrow (who has a quick walk-on as a nasty Nazi) and musical direction by Fran Landis, the action shifts smoothly from abbey to villa to garden to terrace to … well, all over the place. Simple scene changes are quickly accomplished by capable nuns who move the furniture while backdrops shift with expertly coordinated projections from designer Rick Frendt. You need a mountain? The scenery becomes rocky peaks. Looking for a convent? The arches of the cloister instantly emerge.

The mechanics on the Opera House stage and the talent of the Opera House orchestra are so polished that they become invisible, a natural part of the action. Whether Maria is singing alone on a mountainside or with all seven children, the musicians’ accompaniment slides underneath the vocals with solid support that never overwhelms.

Blewett is a revelation in the role of Maria, but she’s not a voice in the wilderness. From the opening abbey scene, the nuns get their groove on, led by the Mother Abbess (Karen Szalach). The von Trapp children also hit their marks well and sing even better, with a particular shout-out to Alyssa Garmone as the eldest, Liesl.

Those who only know “The Sound of Music” from the 1965 film may notice one key difference in the plot for the stage version. In the movie, the engagement between the Captain and Elsa Schraeder (a very glam Michelle Holden) ends because of his love for Maria. The musical is more political: Elsa leaves the Captain because of his determination to resist the Nazis in their takeover of Austria, something she deems to be futile.

Family friend Max Detweler (the most accommodating Jon May) is also walking that razor’s edge, leaning from side to side with the wind but, in the end, doing the best that he can.

We also credit Timmy Goodman for a lovely collection of costumes (especially the outfits from the curtains), David Butler for the sets and Nicholas Quinn on lighting for what is, overall, a beautifully executed production. As Maria and the Captain sing right before their first kiss, somebody somewhere “must have done something good.”

REVIEW

"The Sound of Music"

Presented by the Lancaster Opera House

What: When a novice leaves a convent to become governess to a widower’s seven children in pre-World War II Austria, love overcomes class, age and fascism in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final musical together.

Summary: All-around outstanding singing and musicianship combine with creative staging to show why this family-friendly show is a classic. Running time of more than 2 hours, including intermission, may be too much for little ones.

Where: Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Tickets: Extremely limited; cost is $37 general, $35 seniors and $25 students.