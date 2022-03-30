An A-plus 'To Kill a Mockingbird' finally arrives in Shea's

And so, a mere 34 months after it was first announced, Aaron Sorkin’s thrilling stage adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” has finally opened at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch.
Even before the pandemic closed theaters across the world, this was a storied production, with behind-the-scenes legal drama sometimes overshadowing the legal drama onstage. Bad feelings directed at the original producer, Scott Rudin, might very well have cost Sorkin a Tony nomination for his brilliant script.
That was then. This is now. The new producer of record is Orin Wolf, one of Broadway’s most admired producers. After breaking box office records on Broadway with a month’s rehearsal in New York City and a week of rehearsal in Buffalo, this much-anticipated show has opened here to a glorious welcome. It stars one of America’s most adored actors playing one of the most beloved characters of American literature.
Does the show live up to all the hype? It certainly does.
Bartlett Sher’s direction maintains the momentum of the storytelling, revealing the wisdom, the humor and even the pain of Sorkin’s script, seemingly without effort. Sorkin skips the details of daily life in Maycomb, Ala., during the Great Depression, which occupy the first half of the novel, and gets right to the story of how an African American man named Tom Robinson is falsely accused of raping a white woman, and how a country lawyer named Atticus Finch steps forward to defend him.
Told in the novel through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, 6-year-old Scout, the play uses three child narrators, portrayed by adults: Scout, played by Melanie Moore; her brother Jem, played by Justin Mark; and their friend Dill Harris, played by Steven Lee Johnson. All three bring humor, charm and at times the profound ring of nostalgia to their roles, as they simultaneously perform their childhoods as present moment and as memory.
Moore has the unenviable task of following Celia Keenan-Bolger’s Tony Award-winning performance in the role (and of being on stage with wonderful Mary Badham who was Oscar nominated for playing Scout in the 1962 film, and here delightfully plays the nasty neighbor). Moore holds her own, appealingly, as the clever and feisty little girl. Mark endearingly plays a boy on the verge of manhood who is only beginning to understand the depth of his father’s character. Johnson hits the mark perfectly as the misfit friend whose good-natured silliness disguises remarkable courage and resilience.
The African American characters are given fuller development in Sorkin’s script than in the novel or film. Jacqueline Williams is marvelous as Calpurnia, the Finch’s housekeeper and cook. I first saw Williams in “From the Mississippi Delta” back in the early 1990s and vividly remember her expert comic timing and wonderful characterizations. She is equally splendid here, both as comic foil to Atticus and as his most searing critic.
Yaegel T. Welch brings dignity and intensity to Tom Robinson, but also finds moments to liven the man’s personality with flashes of dry humor.
Joey Collins indulges all the hateful nastiness of racist, drunken, abusive Bob Ewell, giving us ample permission to forgo any sympathy whatsoever at his well-deserved downfall. Arianna Gayle Stucki is affecting as Ewell’s daughter Mayella, a pathetic and tragic woman who cruelly seeks to assuage the pain of her life by sending an innocent man to his death.
Richard Poe engagingly adds another lively judge to his repertoire. Anthony Natale gives a witty and memorable performance as the town drunk, a role he performs largely in American Sign Language.
The storytelling is aided by Miriam Buether’s handsome and fluid scenery, as well as by Ann Roth’s costumes, Jennifer Tipton’s lighting, Scott Lehrer’s sound, and a remarkable musical score by Adam Guettel. This is a Broadway A-plus team.
Yes, everyone knows Richard Thomas as television’s John Boy Walton. He also is a celebrated stage actor. I have seen him as Peer Gynt. I have seen him as Richard II. I have seen him act in plays by Edward Albee, Lillian Hellman and even Pete Gurney. He may be more advanced in years than the character he is playing, but few actors project the honesty and decency of Thomas, both in the public imagination and in this role, and certainly none exceeds him in acting talent. He easily rises to the requirements of embodying an icon of American literature with a performance that is both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas.
The play is long but keeps us transfixed with a full-hearted story of prejudice, compassion, courage and outrage that is sadly as relevant today as it was in 1960.
