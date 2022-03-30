An A-plus 'To Kill a Mockingbird' finally arrives in Shea's

Joey Collins indulges all the hateful nastiness of racist, drunken, abusive Bob Ewell, giving us ample permission to forgo any sympathy whatsoever at his well-deserved downfall. Arianna Gayle Stucki is affecting as Ewell’s daughter Mayella, a pathetic and tragic woman who cruelly seeks to assuage the pain of her life by sending an innocent man to his death.

Yes, everyone knows Richard Thomas as television’s John Boy Walton. He also is a celebrated stage actor. I have seen him as Peer Gynt. I have seen him as Richard II. I have seen him act in plays by Edward Albee, Lillian Hellman and even Pete Gurney. He may be more advanced in years than the character he is playing, but few actors project the honesty and decency of Thomas, both in the public imagination and in this role, and certainly none exceeds him in acting talent. He easily rises to the requirements of embodying an icon of American literature with a performance that is both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas.