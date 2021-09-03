American Repertory Theater of WNY: A season of world premieres, inclusivity in a 'Great Restart'

The company’s Great Restart mandate is specific about including the talents of people of color and other underrepresented groups in all areas, including acting, production and design. Inclusivity will be deliberate, not random.

It begins with the season opener “Speed of Dark” (Sept. 9), a topical story about four men of color who find themselves in a “Sundown Town” at nightfall. Playwright Mark Humphrey is an ART favorite and has previously won an Artie award for his work there. His theme of codified community racism from not-so-long-ago still resonates. Even so, LaChiusa said, “It has some great funny moments.”

“I’ve always appreciated Mark’s work,” LaChiusa said. “I like how he masters the cat-and-mouse game with his writing. He’s definitely a director’s playwright and an actor’s playwright.”

The actors are ART vets Hugh Davis and Monish Bhattacharyya, joined by Vincenzo McNeill and Quentin Gray in his first acting role. Gray is among several new actors appearing at ART this season.

“Of course we will always have a core group of individuals that we love working with,” LaChiusa said, “but we had an exceptional turnout for general auditions, and we were able to bring in a lot of new faces.”