Alleyway's unique storefront presentation of 'Quickies' deserves an ovation

To be honest, people were so happy last Thursday night to be out on Main Street, unmasked and carrying fresh playbills in their hands, that the quality of the 30th edition of Alleyway Theatre’s “Buffalo Quickies” may not have mattered. After 15-plus months of lockdown, a good time was going to be had, no matter what.
Nevertheless, the six “Quickies” mini-plays – presented behind storefront windows to al fresco audiences wearing headphones – were more than a splendid diversion. In most cases they seemed genuinely enhanced by the extra degree of difficulty that the unique production technique required.
Instead of following one another boom-boom-boom onstage in the theater, the plays require short walks between the “venues,” providing the audiences (we were in six groups) a chance to digest what they had just seen before diving into the next new offering.
And, rather than relying on quick prop changes on a dark, stripped-down stage, each play also enjoys its own nicely outfitted set, since it is the viewers who change, not the actors. (This also means the actors are performing the same play five or six times within a two-hour period each night, God bless them.)
The plays are a typical “Quickies” grab-bag of subjects, although this edition does seem to have an underlying theme of individuals coping with unexpected loss or sudden changes in their circumstances. While there is humor to be found, none of the plays is an outright comedy. Perhaps we will laugh more next year.
Playwright Bruce Walsh does insert some sly jokes in “Grown-Ass Louis,” about a young man (Trevor Duncan) still traumatized by a childhood tragedy. Taking on three characters who try to puzzle out the kid’s problems, David C. Mitchell clearly gets it.
The longest of the plays is a musical version of a 19th century Gothic horror story, “The Yellow Wallpaper," written in 1892 as a feminist critique of male oppression. With book and lyrics by Sam Norman and music by Eliza Randall, the tale still resonates as a troubled wife (Kelly Copps) reminds herself that she needs to “Smile! Smile! Smile!” to prove to her worried spouse (Steve Copps) that she’s OK. Amy Jakiel rounds out the cast as a witness to the melodrama.
Young actress Jane Hereth gives a heartbreaking performance as an adolescent girl who gets an unhappy awakening to social intolerance in “Lily and Tessa’s Super Star Show, Episode 37,” by Robyn Lee Horn.
The theme is similar but more hardened for the two women of “In Transit,” with Victoria Perez and Smirna Mercedes as the estranged pair who wind up stumbling through a chance meeting at the airport.
Lauren Davenport’s “Pay Your Ferryman” is on another plane altogether, as the only one of the plays housed within the Alleyway proper and as the most fantastical. Victor M. Morales, who knows something about brushes with mortality, is an elegant Charon, the mythology boatman of the river Styx. In a light bit of audience participation, guess who gets to be his passengers?
The third one-person show is “Helen Mirren Takes a Day Off,” by Alex Lin and featuring Shanntina Moore. The groups see the shows at different times; we saw it at the end of the evening, when the sun had gone down and the interior illumination accented the actor’s isolation as she juggled various interruptions while rehearsing Queen Margaret’s monologue from Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” While the body of the play is a bit of a jumble, having a woman pressing herself against a plate-glass window while declaring from the depths of her talent “From forth the kennel of thy womb hath crept a hellhound that doth hunt us all to death” does leave you something to think about.
The logistics of this innovative outdoor production present multiple opportunities for problems, from the weather, the tech, the traffic and the trains, among other things. Alleyway Executive Director Chris Handley and his team deserve an ovation for making it all work. It will be interesting to see what happens when all they have to do is put on plays inside a real theater again.
THEATER REVIEW
“Buffalo Quickies”
Performances are 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays (Sundays are rain dates) through July 10. Arrive by 8 p.m. to pick up headphones at the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley (next to Shea’s Smith Theatre). Tickets are $30-$42 at alleyway.com or 852-2600, Ext. 0.