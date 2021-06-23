Alleyway's unique storefront presentation of 'Quickies' deserves an ovation

To be honest, people were so happy last Thursday night to be out on Main Street, unmasked and carrying fresh playbills in their hands, that the quality of the 30th edition of Alleyway Theatre’s “Buffalo Quickies” may not have mattered. After 15-plus months of lockdown, a good time was going to be had, no matter what.

Nevertheless, the six “Quickies” mini-plays – presented behind storefront windows to al fresco audiences wearing headphones – were more than a splendid diversion. In most cases they seemed genuinely enhanced by the extra degree of difficulty that the unique production technique required.

Instead of following one another boom-boom-boom onstage in the theater, the plays require short walks between the “venues,” providing the audiences (we were in six groups) a chance to digest what they had just seen before diving into the next new offering.

And, rather than relying on quick prop changes on a dark, stripped-down stage, each play also enjoys its own nicely outfitted set, since it is the viewers who change, not the actors. (This also means the actors are performing the same play five or six times within a two-hour period each night, God bless them.)