Alleyway's 'Golden Girls Lost Episodes: Vol 2' finds a familiar set, bites of comedy

That’s more or less the way the night goes down, with a few games of trivia, a singalong, and some parodies of infomercials sprinkled throughout. Director Todd Warfield seems to have encouraged his actors to go full-throttle on the camp and the raunch, and they do it to great effect. On opening night the audience’s laughter was at times so raucous the performers had to hold long after a punchline.

And yet I struggled to figure out exactly who the intended audience was here. I’m certainly no “Golden Girls” expert, yet I’ve watched enough episodes to consider myself a casual fan. When it comes to Cerda’s work, I’m not necessarily offended by the crude humor, and I quite like the way he exposes the inherent flimsiness of the sitcom as a genre. But it’s just that for much of the night these four characters so barely resemble their television counterparts – by no fault of the performers, who each turn in genuinely comedic moments – that I was left wondering if “Vol 2” was meant to be a love letter, or some sort of theatrical hate mail.