Alleyway Theatre: Collaboration and community signify 'Alleyway 2.0'

If that description sounds vague, it’s by design: the audience will be treated to an experience that in some ways resembles a social experiment more than a traditional play. Even the 12 actors – Buffalo favorites like Charmagne Chi, Joyce Stilson, Todd Benzin and Norm Sham – know nothing about the show beyond a brief conversation with Handley.

“We needed (actors) who could put the audience at ease, and who are comfortable, and who are willing to do whatever happens,” Handley said. “So much of theater is about instinct and trusting your gut, and that's so much of the actor's work. And I think that in this play we bring the audience along for that ride.”

As for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, Handley is gearing up for what he affectionately calls “Alleyway 2.0,” essentially a doubling down on the company’s core mission to present new work and Buffalo premieres, but also expanding the theater’s reach to audiences and artists throughout the country (including a National New Play Network rolling world premiere in 2022). Patrons will be treated to a taste of that future as soon as they step into the theater with a new mural from Canandaigua-based artist Audra Linsner that spans the length of the lobby, its Art Moderne design signifying Handley’s forward-thinking momentum.