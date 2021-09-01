Alleyway Theatre: Collaboration and community signify 'Alleyway 2.0'

When the pandemic hit last year, Alleyway Theatre – the 40-year-old company located in the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Buffalo – pivoted the way most theaters around the country did: by shifting to digital.
Under the leadership of newly appointed Executive Artistic Director Chris J. Handley, Alleyway presented its annual new play festival, “Buffalo Quickies,” online. To preserve some sense of theatrical spontaneity, the 2020 version of the festival was streamed “live” on YouTube.
More digital offerings would follow: site-specific monologues that were performed by solo actors, with material commenting on Buffalo during the shutdown; and in November of 2020, a festival of new works that brought together artists from cities around the country – including Tony-nominated actors playing alongside local performers – all available for viewing from the safety of patrons’ homes.
In most cases the performances seemed genuinely enhanced by the extra degree of difficulty that the unique production technique required.
But even as the digital plays allowed Alleyway’s artists to continue working when it wasn’t safe to be inside their space, Handley and his staff kept an eye toward reopening, and a return to what makes theater unique in the first place: being together, in a room, watching something live.
“Last winter we thought: You know, we are excited by this, and we're really proud of the work we did, but we don't want to do it anymore,” Handley said of Alleyway’s digital productions. “And we want to figure out ways to do it in person, and how can you do that safely. And out of that, the 'Storefront Quickies' evolved.”
“Storefront Quickies” was presented earlier this summer as a Covid-19-friendly version of the traditional festival. Actors performed each play on sets built inside the two storefronts that flank Alleyway’s Main Street theater, while audience members – each wearing headphones to pipe in dialogue – watched from the street. The glass windows safely separated the artists and spectators.
That sort of inventive workaround to the pandemic is something Handley and company are carrying into Alleyway’s 2021-2022 season, which begins Sept. 9 with Nassim Soleimanpour’s solo play “White Rabbit Red Rabbit.” Handley originally planned to stage “Rabbit” last year, but the piece is oddly suited for the upcoming season because it requires no rehearsal: each night it is performed by a different actor who is given the script moments before the play begins.
“It's a Covid-safe play to do in that way,” Handley said. “I had planned to do it in the small cabaret space in the winter originally, but when we were looking at how to be as safe as possible (I said): 'Well here, we have this one-person play that's ready to go.' ”
Handley hopes that the play will resonate with audiences because of its timely themes. Soleimanpour wrote “Rabbit” as an attempt to connect with the outside world while he was forbidden from leaving his home in Iran, and the play openly interrogates the nature and necessity of public performance.
If that description sounds vague, it’s by design: the audience will be treated to an experience that in some ways resembles a social experiment more than a traditional play. Even the 12 actors – Buffalo favorites like Charmagne Chi, Joyce Stilson, Todd Benzin and Norm Sham – know nothing about the show beyond a brief conversation with Handley.
“We needed (actors) who could put the audience at ease, and who are comfortable, and who are willing to do whatever happens,” Handley said. “So much of theater is about instinct and trusting your gut, and that's so much of the actor's work. And I think that in this play we bring the audience along for that ride.”
As for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, Handley is gearing up for what he affectionately calls “Alleyway 2.0,” essentially a doubling down on the company’s core mission to present new work and Buffalo premieres, but also expanding the theater’s reach to audiences and artists throughout the country (including a National New Play Network rolling world premiere in 2022). Patrons will be treated to a taste of that future as soon as they step into the theater with a new mural from Canandaigua-based artist Audra Linsner that spans the length of the lobby, its Art Moderne design signifying Handley’s forward-thinking momentum.
“I want to welcome everybody who has been here for 40 years, people who have not been here in a long time, people who have walked by and have never been here,” Handley said. “Theater is about collaboration, and about community, and about communication, and so we have to do that together.”
Alleyway Theater
1 Curtain up Alley
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $42 general, $30 for ages 30 and younger. Call 852-2600 or visit alleyway.com.
“White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” Sept. 9-Oct. 2. Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distills the experience of an entire generation in this wild original play.
“The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes, Volume 2,” Nov. 4-21. Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy are all back with more cheesecake in this drag parody.
“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-23. A holiday family favorite returns for its 39th heartwarming year in an adaptation featuring Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a festive quartet of carolers.
“Buffalo Quickies,” Feb. 10-March 5. Short premiere works from some of today’s best new playwrights.
“Berserker,” March 31–April 23. An idealistic teacher comes face-to-face with a bear in the wilderness and finds himself spiraling into a mid-life crisis.
“The Oregon Trail,” May 5–28. It’s 1996 and Jane is trapped in her middle school computer lab playing “The Oregon Trail.” Suddenly the game comes to life and whisks us back to 1848 to travel covered-wagon style with Jane’s great-great-grandmother.